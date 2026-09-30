Stock recommendations for 30 September from MarketSmith India

Indian equities extended losses for a second straight session on Tuesday, though a late recovery on the monthly expiry day helped the benchmarks pare most of their intraday decline. Nifty 50 fell 64.05 points, or 0.28%, to close at 22,716.20, while Sensex slipped 242.65 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 72,529.07.
Sentiment remained fragile as Brent crude rose to around $107 per barrel on persistent U.S.-Iran supply worries, even as both sides held separate talks with mediators to end the war. Elevated US bond yields and heavy foreign investor selling of more than ₹5,300 crore added to the caution on Monday.