Stock recommendations for 30 September from MarketSmith India

HDFC Bank was the biggest drag on the index, falling nearly 1%, while Axis Bank slipped about 0.9% and IndusInd Bank lost around 1.5%. ICICI Bank and State Bank of India ended modestly lower. Among public sector lenders, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank fell more than 1%, while Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda bucked the trend with small gains after Monday's sharp selloff. Kotak Mahindra Bank was the standout performer, rising more than 1%, while Federal Bank ended marginally higher.