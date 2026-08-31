Stock recommendations for 31 August from MarketSmith India

The daily candle shows a recovery from the session low and a close near the upper end of the day’s range. However, the broader price structure remains cautious, as the index continues to trade below its short- and medium-term moving averages, while the longer-term average is also trending lower and remains above the current price. Importantly, Nifty is still holding above the rising trendline drawn from the April lows, keeping the broader recovery structure intact. A sustained adherence to this trendline will be important for maintaining the medium-term constructive setup. Momentum remains subdued: the RSI is at 46.98, below both the neutral 50 mark and its signal average of 49.16, indicating that bullish momentum has yet to strengthen despite today’s rebound. The MACD remains in negative territory and below its signal line, accompanied by a negative histogram, confirming continued weakness in underlying momentum.