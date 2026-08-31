Stock recommendations for 31 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities rebounded on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as Nifty 50 climbed 84.80 points, or 0.35%, to close at 24,175.65, while Sensex added 330.92 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 77,264.51.
Stock market recap: Indian equities rebounded on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as Nifty 50 climbed 84.80 points, or 0.35%, to close at 24,175.65, while Sensex added 330.92 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 77,264.51.
The rally was led by a sharp surge in IT stocks, after Nvidia's upbeat quarterly results revived global optimism surrounding artificial intelligence, with TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra all gaining more than 2%. Nifty IT jumped more than 3% to emerge as the day's top sectoral performer. Metals, Healthcare, and Pharma also advanced, while FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Banking names lagged. Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, and Shriram Finance were among the notable laggards.
The rally was led by a sharp surge in IT stocks, after Nvidia's upbeat quarterly results revived global optimism surrounding artificial intelligence, with TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra all gaining more than 2%. Nifty IT jumped more than 3% to emerge as the day's top sectoral performer. Metals, Healthcare, and Pharma also advanced, while FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Banking names lagged. Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, and Shriram Finance were among the notable laggards.
Softer crude oil prices, aided by renewed talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and an easing of India's defence export licensing rules added a supportive undercurrent. Market breadth turned decisively positive, with 1,918 stocks advancing, 1,561 stocks declining, and 124 remaining unchanged, reflecting broad-based participation in the rally. India VIX fell nearly 4%, signaling calmer sentiment as investors now await the US Federal Reserve chair's Jackson Hole remarks for cues on the policy path ahead.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Indo Count Industries Limited (current price: ₹435)
- Why it’s recommended: Brand Scale-up & Licensing: Accelerated scale-up of new retail businesses in the U.S., boosted by the relaunch of heritage brands like Wamsutta and key licensed partnerships such as Tommy Hilfiger. Footprint Expansion: Aggressive expansion of the domestic retail footprint under the "Boutique Living" and "Layers" brands, adding hundreds of touchpoints to capture the Indian market.
- Key metrics: P/E: 55.58, 52-week high: ₹463.80, volume: ₹28.94 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Raw Material Volatility: High volatility in global cotton and synthetic fiber prices that directly compress operational margins due to fixed-price export contracts. Geographical & Trade Exposures: Heavy reliance on the US export market makes the financial trajectory highly sensitive to changes in U.S. trade policies, tariffs, and currency fluctuations.
- Buy: ₹431–437
- Target price: ₹500 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹419
Buy: Piramal Finance Limited (current price: ₹2,278)
- Why it’s recommended: Strategic Retail Pivot: Rapid diversification away from risky wholesale lending into highly scalable retail segments including home loans, MSME lending, and microfinance. Tech-Driven Efficiency: Utilization of advanced AI-native underwriting infrastructure ("Piramal.ai") that doubles operational productivity and lowers cost-to-assets ratios.
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹2,299.90, volume: ₹89.74 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: Unsecured Credit Exposure: Plans to aggressively expand the share of unsecured loans to 25% of the portfolio increases vulnerability to sudden credit cycles and rising non-performing assets (NPAs). Wholesale Legacy Stress: Residual risk and higher provisioning requirements stemming from the legacy wholesale real estate book can severely impact near-term earnings.
- Buy at: ₹2,255–2,289
- Target price: ₹2,580 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,150
How Nifty 50 performed
On Friday, 28 August 2026, Indian equities ended on a positive note, with Nifty 50 closing at 24,175.65, up 84.80 points or 0.35%, after moving between 24,076.85 and 24,188.30 during the session. The index recovered strongly from its midday low and finished near the day’s high, indicating renewed buying interest after Thursday’s expiry-led weakness. Market breadth was positive, with 1,918 stocks advancing, 1,561 stocks declining, and 124 remaining unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of about 1.23 and suggesting gains extended beyond index heavyweights. The standout sector was Nifty IT, which surged 3.51%, supported by strong buying in technology majors including TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra. Metals (+0.75%), Healthcare (+0.54%), and Pharma (+0.53%) also contributed to the gains. In contrast, FMCG (-0.46%) and Consumer Durables (-0.48%) remained under pressure. Global cues remained mixed as investors monitored crude oil, U.S. bond yields and the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.
The daily candle shows a recovery from the session low and a close near the upper end of the day’s range. However, the broader price structure remains cautious, as the index continues to trade below its short- and medium-term moving averages, while the longer-term average is also trending lower and remains above the current price. Importantly, Nifty is still holding above the rising trendline drawn from the April lows, keeping the broader recovery structure intact. A sustained adherence to this trendline will be important for maintaining the medium-term constructive setup. Momentum remains subdued: the RSI is at 46.98, below both the neutral 50 mark and its signal average of 49.16, indicating that bullish momentum has yet to strengthen despite today’s rebound. The MACD remains in negative territory and below its signal line, accompanied by a negative histogram, confirming continued weakness in underlying momentum.
Nifty 50 has breached its 50-day moving average (DMA), indicating some deterioration in near-term momentum. Although the index continues to hold above its upward-sloping trendline, keeping the broader recovery structure intact for now. On the downside, a decisive break below 24,100–24,000 would weaken the prevailing technical setup and could extend the corrective move toward 23,900–23,800. Conversely, on the upside, the 21-DMA near 24,400 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle. A sustained close above this level would signal improving short-term momentum and could pave the way for a broader recovery toward 24,700, where the 200-DMA is currently positioned.
How did Nifty Bank perform
Nifty Bank opened on a negative note at 57,429.75, compared with the previous close of 57,509.95. After slipping to an intraday low of 57,264.00, the index attracted buying interest and recovered to a high of 57,596.40 before mild profit booking restricted the rebound. It eventually closed at 57,496.30, down 13.65 points or 0.02%. The index briefly fell below its 200-SMA at 57,451.04 but reclaimed the level by the close, while remaining below the closely placed 21-SMA (57,628.73) and 50-SMA (57,619.73). The session formed a small-bodied spinning-top candle with shadows on both sides, indicating indecision. Sustained compression around the moving-average cluster suggests that volatility may expand sharply once the index breaks out of its recent narrow consolidation range.
RSI stood at 49.81, marginally below its signal average of 50.65, indicating neutral momentum with a slight negative bias and no visible divergence. MACD remained above the zero line, but the MACD line at 38.07 stayed below the signal line at 56.35. At the same time, the histogram was negative at -18.28 points, confirming a weak bearish crossover. Momentum therefore lacks conviction in either direction. The flattening RSI and contracting MACD spread suggest consolidation rather than an established downtrend. However, a decisive price breakout is required before expecting a meaningful directional move.
Immediate support is placed at 57,450, aligned with the 200-SMA, followed by 57,250 and the stronger 56,400–56,000 zone near the 100-SMA. On the upside, 57,620–57,800, encompassing the 21-SMA, 50-SMA, and recent supply, remains the first hurdle; a sustained breakout could open the path toward 58,000–58,300. Over the coming sessions, softer crude prices and renewed institutional buying may offer support, but geopolitical uncertainty, rupee volatility, and caution surrounding global rate signals could cap aggressive risk-taking. The near-term bias remains range bound. A decisive close above 57,800 would improve momentum, whereas a breach of 57,250 could trigger a deeper correction toward 56,800 and 56,400.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.