Stock recommendations for 31 August from MarketSmith India

The rally was led by a sharp surge in IT stocks, after Nvidia's upbeat quarterly results revived global optimism surrounding artificial intelligence, with TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra all gaining more than 2%. Nifty IT jumped more than 3% to emerge as the day's top sectoral performer. Metals, Healthcare, and Pharma also advanced, while FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Banking names lagged. Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, and Shriram Finance were among the notable laggards.