Stock recommendations for 31 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Headline indices, Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Thursday, 30 July, thanks to support from select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, and Mahindra and Mahindra, while the mid and small-cap segments faltered after the US Fed kept interest rates unchanged but signalled rate hikes could start as early as September.
The Sensex rose 274 points, or 0.35%, to end at 77,928, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,317, up 67 points, or 0.28%. However, the Nifty Midcap 100 index slipped 0.35%, and the Smallcap 100 index ended 0.56% lower.
The advance-decline ratio tilted in favour of decliners as more than 2,500 stocks declined on the BSE compared to nearly 1,700 advancers.