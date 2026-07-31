Stock recommendations for 31 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Headline indices, Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Thursday, 30 July, thanks to support from select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, and Mahindra and Mahindra, while the mid and small-cap segments faltered after the US Fed kept interest rates unchanged but signalled rate hikes could start as early as September.