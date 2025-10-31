Stock recommendations for 31 October from MarketSmith India

Caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December rate decision, coupled with renewed foreign fund outflows, led to bouts of profit booking in the domestic markets. On the technical front, Nifty now faces a key resistance zone between 26,000 and 26,300. A decisive breakout above this range could open the door to new all-time highs. On the downside, immediate support lies at 25,400, while a stronger base around 25,000 continues to reinforce the prevailing uptrend. The broader market structure remains constructive as long as the index sustains above 25,400, a crucial breakout zone aligned with the downward-sloping trendline.