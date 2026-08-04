Stock recommendations for 4 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Domestic equities extended their winning streak for a fourth consecutive session on 3 August, driven by a sharp 5% decline in Brent crude prices toward $84 per barrel amid easing U.S.-Iran geopolitical friction.
Nifty 50 surged 390.70 points (+1.60%) to close at 24,774.30, while BSE Sensex gained 544 points (+0.70%) to settle at 78,639. Market sentiment was further bolstered by a strengthening rupee at 95.31 per dollar, resilient Q1 corporate earnings, and renewed foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows following four months of net selling.