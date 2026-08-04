Stock recommendations for 4 August from MarketSmith India

On the technical front, immediate support is placed around the 21-DMA near 57,520, followed by stronger support in 57,450–57,300, where the 200-DMA also offers an important cushion. On the upside, the 58,250 level acts as the first resistance, while a decisive breakout above this hurdle could pave the way for an advance toward the 58,800–59,000 region in the coming sessions. The recent recovery in broader markets, easing concerns over global risk sentiment, and improving banking sector participation are supporting the bullish setup. If the index sustains above the 21 DMA, the bias is likely to remain positive, with dips expected to attract fresh buying interest.