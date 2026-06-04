Stock recommendations for 4 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets ended Wednesday on a cautious note, with the Nifty 50 settling at 23,405.60, down 0.33%. Sentiment was weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, where Iranian missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait added to regional instability and pushed Brent crude futures toward $97 per barrel.
The rise in energy prices, combined with persistent FII outflows and a weakening rupee trading above 95 per US dollar, kept investor sentiment under pressure. Market breadth skewed negative, with 1,915 declines against 1,379 advances, further dragged by a sharp 5.57% fall in the IT sector.
In contrast, the Nifty Bank index gained 0.88%, with both PSU and private lenders offering some defensive support to the broader market. Despite an intraday decline of as much as 1.2% to 23,151.50, value buying at lower levels helped the index recover and defend key psychological levels by the close.
Investors now turn their attention to the Reserve Bank of India’s upcoming Monetary Policy Committee decision for signals on inflation management, amid rising input costs and continued global macroeconomic uncertainty.