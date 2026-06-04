Stock recommendations for 4 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets ended Wednesday on a cautious note, with the Nifty 50 settling at 23,405.60, down 0.33%. Sentiment was weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, where Iranian missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait added to regional instability and pushed Brent crude futures toward $97 per barrel.
Stock market recap: Indian equity markets ended Wednesday on a cautious note, with the Nifty 50 settling at 23,405.60, down 0.33%. Sentiment was weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, where Iranian missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait added to regional instability and pushed Brent crude futures toward $97 per barrel.
The rise in energy prices, combined with persistent FII outflows and a weakening rupee trading above 95 per US dollar, kept investor sentiment under pressure. Market breadth skewed negative, with 1,915 declines against 1,379 advances, further dragged by a sharp 5.57% fall in the IT sector.
The rise in energy prices, combined with persistent FII outflows and a weakening rupee trading above 95 per US dollar, kept investor sentiment under pressure. Market breadth skewed negative, with 1,915 declines against 1,379 advances, further dragged by a sharp 5.57% fall in the IT sector.
In contrast, the Nifty Bank index gained 0.88%, with both PSU and private lenders offering some defensive support to the broader market. Despite an intraday decline of as much as 1.2% to 23,151.50, value buying at lower levels helped the index recover and defend key psychological levels by the close.
Investors now turn their attention to the Reserve Bank of India’s upcoming Monetary Policy Committee decision for signals on inflation management, amid rising input costs and continued global macroeconomic uncertainty.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 4 June:
Buy: The Federal Bank Ltd (current price: ₹301)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong retail-focused banking franchise, consistent asset quality performance, healthy CASA base, well-diversified loan portfolio, strong presence in South India, improving digital banking capabilities, stable deposit growth, healthy capital adequacy, strong risk management practices, consistent profitability track record, growing retail and SME lending, improving operational efficiency, strong NRI customer franchise, attractive valuation versus peers, and healthy return ratios.
- Key metrics: P/E: 16.12, 52-week high: ₹302.85, volume: ₹474.34
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Intense competition from private banks, interest rate cycle impact, margin pressure from deposit costs, economic slowdown affecting credit growth, rising NPAs during weak cycles, geographic concentration risk, CASA growth challenges, regulatory compliance risks, competition for low-cost deposits, credit cost volatility, dependence on regional economic activity, technology and cybersecurity risks, slower loan growth risk, talent retention challenges, and valuation re-rating may be gradual.
- Buy: ₹298–303
- Target price: ₹346 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹285
Buy: Fiem Industries Ltd (current price: ₹2,347)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in automotive lighting, leading supplier to major OEMs, beneficiary of premiumization trend, growing demand for LED lighting, strong relationship with two-wheeler OEMs, established manufacturing capabilities, focus on technology-driven products, export growth opportunities, healthy balance sheet, consistent profitability track record, beneficiary of EV adoption, increasing content per vehicle, capacity expansion opportunities, strong niche positioning in lighting, and improving operational efficiencies.
- Key metrics: P/E:23.41, 52-week high: ₹2,555.30, volume: ₹44.11 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on auto industry cycle, high exposure to two-wheeler segment, customer concentration risk, slowdown in vehicle sales, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from OEM pricing, intense competition in auto ancillaries, EV technology transition risks, supply chain disruptions, dependence on key OEM relationships, working capital requirement risk, export demand fluctuations, technology obsolescence risk, economic slowdown affecting demand, and valuation risk during auto downturns.
- Buy at: ₹2,324–2,359
- Target price: ₹2,700 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,200
Nifty 50 performance on 3 June
Indian equities ended marginally lower, with the Nifty 50 closing at 23,405.60, down 77.95 points (0.33%) from the previous close of 23,483.55. The index witnessed a volatile session, sliding sharply in the first half before recovering from an intraday low near 23,151 and paring a significant portion of losses in afternoon trade.
Despite the rebound, market breadth remained weak, with 1,379 advances against 1,915 declines, indicating broad-based selling pressure beneath the surface of the headline index. Sectorally, sharp losses in IT (-5.57%), FMCG (-1.01%), Realty (-1.39%) and Consumer Durables (-0.81%) weighed on sentiment. However, gains in PSU Banks (+1.70%), Private Banks (+0.70%), Healthcare (+0.54%) and Pharma (+0.33%) helped cushion the decline, with financial stocks providing some defensive support.
From a price-action perspective, the Nifty formed a bearish candle and extended its sequence of lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart. While the index staged an intraday recovery from lower levels, selling pressure re-emerged at higher zones, suggesting that rallies continue to be used for profit-taking.
Momentum indicators reinforce the cautious bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 41, below the neutral 50 mark, reflecting subdued momentum. The MACD remains in negative territory, with both the MACD and signal lines below zero. Although the histogram has contracted slightly, indicating a moderation in downside momentum, a clear reversal signal has yet to emerge.
The index found support near the 23,150 zone, underscoring sustained buying interest at lower levels and keeping the near-term structure intact. A decisive break below 23,200–23,100, however, could weaken sentiment and open the way toward 22,700.
On the upside, the 50-day moving average at 23,700 remains a key resistance level. A sustained close above it would improve sentiment, strengthen bullish momentum, and pave the way toward 24,000 in the medium term.
Nifty Bank's performance
Bank Nifty demonstrated notable resilience during Wednesday’s trading session, outperforming the weaker Nifty 50 to close at 54,185.95, up 471.30 points (0.88%). After slipping to an intraday low of 53,027.15 in morning trade, the banking benchmark staged a sharp rebound to reclaim and move above its previous close of 53,714.65.
The recovery was driven largely by PSU banking stocks, which attracted strong buying interest and acted as the key engine of gains within the financial space. Federal Bank led the advance with a 3.19% rise, supported by gains in major state-owned lenders such as Union Bank and State Bank of India (SBI). In contrast, IndusInd Bank lagged, falling 1.44%.
The swift rebound from key psychological levels highlights sustained accumulation across both PSU and private banking heavyweights, suggesting underlying confidence despite recent volatility.
From a technical perspective, the index continues to trade below its 50-day moving average, indicating that the broader short-term trend remains under pressure and that the recent bounce is yet to confirm a decisive reversal.
Momentum indicators are, however, showing early signs of stabilisation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has improved to around 48 and moved above its signal average, pointing to a gradual recovery in momentum. The MACD is also showing tentative improvement, with the histogram turning positive and the MACD line attempting to cross above the signal line. While both indicators remain below the zero line, the improving setup suggests easing bearish pressure.
The index is now approaching a key support zone at 53,000–52,800, which will be closely watched for signs of either consolidation or continuation of the recovery. A sustained break below this range could intensify selling pressure and open the way toward 51,500.
On the upside, the 55,300–55,500 band remains a key resistance zone. A decisive breakout above it would signal improved sentiment, strengthen the near-term technical structure, and potentially mark the return of sustained buying interest.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.