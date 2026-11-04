Stock recommendations for 4 November from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank gained for a second straight session on Tuesday, rising 537.85 points, or 0.98%, to close at 55,540.05, as strong buying in private sector heavyweights lifted the index alongside the broader market rally. The index touched an intraday high of 55,739 after a gap-up opening, with easing crude oil prices, foreign inflows, and hopes of capital gains tax relief supporting financial stocks. HDFC Bank led the gains, rising about 3%, followed by ICICI Bank (+2%), Axis Bank (+2%). IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also ended higher. SBI was volatile after reporting a 14% rise in quarterly profit to ₹23,038 crore and a 15% increase in net interest income, ending about 1% higher. Other public sector banks lagged, with PNB, Union Bank, and Canara Bank among the weaker names, while Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank also slipped. Bank earnings and the outcome of the U.S. midterm election will guide the index next.