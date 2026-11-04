Stock recommendations for 4 November from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 rose 370.05 points, or 1.58%, to close at its day's high of 23,810.85, while Sensex jumped 1,225.07 points, or 1.62%, to settle at 76,917.85. Brent crude slipped to around $105 a barrel, about 11% below Friday's six-month high of $118, on optimism over diplomatic efforts to end the Iran conflict.