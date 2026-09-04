Stock recommendations for 4 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices extended their losing streak to a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with the Sensex falling 417 points as rising crude oil prices and losses in IT stocks weighed on investor sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 417.49 points, or 0.55%, to close at 76,152.86. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 41 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 23,873.45.
On the Sensex, Titan, Trent, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.
Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics and Tata Steel were among the gainers.
Brent crude rose 1.57% to $97.13 a barrel.