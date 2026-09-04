Stock recommendations for 4 September from MarketSmith India

Meanwhile, the latest decline has challenged the broader recovery structure that has been developing since April. Momentum indicators reinforce this cautious setup. The RSI has declined to 37.11, below its signal average of 45.27, reflecting weakening momentum. Importantly, it is approaching oversold territory but has not yet reached levels that would independently indicate exhaustion of the decline. The MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line below the signal line and the histogram negative, confirming continued bearish momentum.