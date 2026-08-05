Stock market recap: Indian benchmark equity indices snapped a four-day winning streak on 4 August as broad-based profit-taking pulled the market off its intraday highs. BSE Sensex closed 210.08 points lower (-0.27%) at 78,428.95, while Nifty 50 declined 159.40 points (-0.64%) to settle at 24,614.90, retreating more than 700 points from its peak. Market breadth reflected a tightly contested session across the overall market, with 2,030 stocks advancing, 2,037 stocks declining, and 174 stocks unchanged.
Stock recommendations for 5 August from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 5 August. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian benchmark equity indices snapped a four-day winning streak on 4 August as broad-based profit-taking pulled the market off its intraday highs. BSE Sensex closed 210.08 points lower (-0.27%) at 78,428.95, while Nifty 50 declined 159.40 points (-0.64%) to settle at 24,614.90, retreating more than 700 points from its peak. Market breadth reflected a tightly contested session across the overall market, with 2,030 stocks advancing, 2,037 stocks declining, and 174 stocks unchanged.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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