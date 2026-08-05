Stock recommendations for 5 August from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 witnessed profit booking after testing the upper boundary of its intermediate falling trendline, forming a bearish daily candle that reflects selling pressure at higher levels. Despite today's decline, the index continues to trade above its short- and medium-term moving averages, suggesting that the broader recovery structure remains intact. Price action indicates that the recent rally has paused near a key trendline hurdle, and the market may consolidate before attempting its next directional move. From a momentum perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned at 61.8, comfortably above the neutral 50 mark, indicating that bullish momentum remains intact despite the day's corrective move. Importantly, the RSI continues to hold above its signal average, reflecting underlying buying interest rather than a reversal in trend. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line trading above the signal line and accompanied by positive histogram bars.