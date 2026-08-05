Stock recommendations for 5 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian benchmark equity indices snapped a four-day winning streak on 4 August as broad-based profit-taking pulled the market off its intraday highs. BSE Sensex closed 210.08 points lower (-0.27%) at 78,428.95, while Nifty 50 declined 159.40 points (-0.64%) to settle at 24,614.90, retreating more than 700 points from its peak. Market breadth reflected a tightly contested session across the overall market, with 2,030 stocks advancing, 2,037 stocks declining, and 174 stocks unchanged.