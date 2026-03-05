Stock recommendations for 5 March from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: It was a bloodbath on Dalal Street on Wednesday, as the Indian stock market suffered sharp losses on March 4 amid investor dumping of risk assets amid the ongoing US-Iran war, which shows no signs of easing.
The conflict in West Asia has pushed crude oil prices significantly higher, stoking fresh inflation concerns and dealing a strong blow to expectations of near-term rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India.
Sensex crashed 1,123 points, or 1.40%, to end at 79,116.19, while the Nifty 50 plunged 385 points, or 1.55%, to close at 24,480.50. The BSE 150 MidCap Index crashed 2.26%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index suffered a loss of 2.24%.
India VIX jumped over 23% to hover above the 21 mark, indicating heightened nervousness in the market.
Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India
Buy: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (current price: ₹1,750)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong global presence, especially the U.S. and India, leadership in specialty and branded generics, Robust product pipeline and complex generics focus, healthy EBITDA margins vs peers, strong cash flows and balance sheet, ongoing specialty portfolio expansion, improving compliance track record, and diversified therapeutic portfolio
- Key metrics: P/E: 34.38, 52-week high: ₹1,851.20, volume: ₹857.92 crore
- Technical analysis: tight range breakout retest
- Risk factors: The US FDA regulatory observations risk, pricing pressure in us generics, high dependence on the U.S. market, specialty segment execution risk, currency fluctuation impact, litigation and product liability risk, r&d spend volatility, competition from global generics players
- Buy: ₹1,750–1,770
- Target price: ₹1,880 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,698
Buy: Solar Industries India Ltd (current price: ₹14,523)
- Why it’s recommended: Leader in explosives & industrial chemicals, consistent revenue and earnings growth, strong market share in domestic explosive segment, diversified product portfolio, expanding global footprint, good order book visibility, healthy return ratios, and strategic capex and capacity expansion
- Key metrics: P/E:82.72, 52-week high: ₹17,820.00, volume: ₹952.45 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 200-DMA
- Risk factors: Cyclical nature of end-markets (mining/infra), regulatory & environmental compliance risk, raw material price volatility, execution risk on new capacities, dependence on mining sector demand, competitive pressure from global players, currency fluctuation impact, interest rate, and leverage risk
- Buy at: ₹14,400-14,650
- Target price: ₹16,500 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹13,800
How the Nifty 50 performed on 4 March
Indian equities ended sharply lower on March 4, with Nifty 50 declining 385 points, or 1.55%, to close at 24,480.50, after slipping to an intraday low of 24,305.40. Sensex mirrored the weakness, as broad-based selling pressure weighed on frontline stocks.
Market breadth was decisively negative, with 675 stocks advancing and 2,581 stocks declining, reflecting risk aversion across the broader market. On the sectoral front, Metals (-3.99%), PSU Banks (-3.24%), Oil & Gas (-3.09%), Media (-3.05%), and Realty (-3.11%) led the losses. On the other hand, Nifty IT was the sole pocket of resilience, ending marginally higher. Financials and Autos also saw notable profit booking, dragging the indices lower. The sharp advance-decline skew underscores sustained pressure in mid- and small-caps alongside large caps.
Nifty 50 continues to exhibit corrective price action. Price action remains weak, with the index trading below its short- and medium-term moving averages (21-, 50-, and 100-day SMAs), reflecting sustained distribution at higher levels. The recent breakdown from a descending trendline formation has accelerated downside momentum, reinforcing the near-term bearish structure.
Momentum indicators continue to signal caution. The RSI has slipped to 30.37, hovering near oversold territory, indicating stretched conditions but not yet showing a decisive bullish divergence. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory with the signal line below zero and histogram readings widening on the downside, highlighting persistent bearish momentum.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market transitioned from a Rally Attempt to a Confirmed Downtrend, indicating a deterioration in overall market health.
The index extended its losing streak for a third consecutive session, briefly testing the crucial 24,300 mark before staging a modest 180-point intraday recovery. The ability to defend this level indicates near-term buying interest. However, the broader undertone remains fragile. A sustained breach of 24,300–24,000 would weaken the current structure further and could accelerate the decline toward 23,800 in the near term. On the upside, recovery attempts are likely to encounter supply around 25,000, which now act as an immediate hurdle.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank ended the session at 58,755.25, declining 1.81%, reflecting broad-based selling pressure across major banking constituents. The index opened on a weak note and gradually extended losses through the session, indicating persistent supply at higher levels. The recent decline has also breached its 100-DMA, suggesting that market participants are becoming cautious amid profit booking and weakening sentiment. Unless buying interest emerges swiftly, the index may continue to consolidate with a slight negative bias.
From a momentum perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently placed near 36, slipping below the neutral 50 mark and approaching the lower band of the range. This placement indicates weakening momentum and suggests that bearish pressure has intensified in the short term. However, the index has not yet entered deeply oversold territory, leaving room for further downside if selling persists. Meanwhile, the MACD has turned negative, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line and the histogram expanding on the downside. This development confirms a short-term bearish crossover and highlights the possibility of continued corrective movement unless momentum indicators stabilise.
Technically, the immediate support zone is placed near the 200-DMA near 57,450, which may act as the next major support area. On the upside, resistance is seen near 59,200, followed by a stronger hurdle around 60,600, where the 21-DMA is positioned. For the index to regain bullish traction, it must reclaim these levels with sustained buying interest. In the near term, the structure suggests continued consolidation with a downward bias, although sharp pullback rallies may emerge if support levels attract value buying.
