Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended the session higher on Monday 4 May, with the Nifty 50 rising 121.75 points (0.51%) to close at 24,119.30. The Sensex gained 355.90 points (0.46%) to finish at 77,269.40. Broad-based buying underpinned the advance, with a healthy advance-decline ratio of 2,140:1,187, indicating strong participation from mid- and small-cap stocks.
Stock recommendations for 5 May from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 5 May. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended the session higher on Monday 4 May, with the Nifty 50 rising 121.75 points (0.51%) to close at 24,119.30. The Sensex gained 355.90 points (0.46%) to finish at 77,269.40. Broad-based buying underpinned the advance, with a healthy advance-decline ratio of 2,140:1,187, indicating strong participation from mid- and small-cap stocks.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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