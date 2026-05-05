Stock recommendations for 5 May from MarketSmith India

On the levels front, immediate support is placed at 54,500–54,000, aligned with recent swing lows and demand zones. A break below this range could open the way towards 53,000. On the upside, resistance is seen at 55,500–56,000, in line with the 21- and 50-day moving averages. A decisive breakout above this zone could trigger short covering and extend recovery. Overall, the index is likely to remain range-bound with a mild negative bias unless it reclaims resistance with strong volumes and broader participation.