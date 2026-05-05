Stock recommendations for 5 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended the session higher on Monday 4 May, with the Nifty 50 rising 121.75 points (0.51%) to close at 24,119.30. The Sensex gained 355.90 points (0.46%) to finish at 77,269.40. Broad-based buying underpinned the advance, with a healthy advance-decline ratio of 2,140:1,187, indicating strong participation from mid- and small-cap stocks.