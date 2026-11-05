Stock recommendations for 5 November from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian market closed higher for a fifth consecutive session. Nifty 50 gained 0.63% to end at 23,960.60, its day-high, after a weak start.
The main driver was the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who bought shares worth ₹6,836 crore on 3 November and ₹18,661 crore over five of the last six trading sessions.
Brent crude oil prices easing to about $103.2, strong company earnings, and attractive large-cap valuations also supported the rally. A firmer rupee near 94.60 against the dollar helped further. Media (+5.15%), realty (+2.85%), metal (+2.80%), and energy (+2.17%) led the gains. Nifty IT (-1.50%) was the only sector to fall, as the US midterm results hit technology stocks across Asia.