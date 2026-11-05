Stock recommendations for 5 November from MarketSmith India

The RSI is at 68.55, close to the overbought threshold of 70 and well above its average of 51.47. This reflects strong bullish momentum after the sharp rally from October lows. MACD at 114.92 has crossed above the zero line, while the signal line is still at -51.90. The histogram at 166.82 is widening, confirming accelerating upward momentum and a trend shift. However, the index is now roughly 1,085 points above its 21-day SMA, and the RSI is near overbought. That leaves the market stretched in the short term and raises the chance of a pause or a test of nearby support.