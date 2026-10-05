Stock recommendations for 5 October from MarketSmith India

The Nifty 50 remains firmly in a bearish price structure, extending its sequence of lower highs and lower lows. The index has decisively broken below the horizontal consolidation structure visible on the daily chart and continues to trade below all major moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing downtrend. The earlier rising trendline has also been breached, with subsequent price action failing to reclaim it, pointing to a deterioration in the medium-term trend.