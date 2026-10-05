Stock recommendations for 5 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, while the market posted its eighth consecutive weekly loss, its longest such losing streak since 2001.
The Nifty 50 fell 198.50 points, or 0.88%, to close at 22,421.95, its lowest level since April, after hitting an intraday low of 22,217.30. The Sensex lost 570.59 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 71,909.70. The Nifty fell about 3.1% during the holiday-shortened week.
A rebound in crude oil prices, higher US bond yields and a rupee that weakened past 96 to the dollar added to the pressure.
Auto stocks were hit hardest after weak September sales, with Bajaj Auto falling about 8%. Maruti, M&M, and Eicher Motors also declined. Hospital stocks, including Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare, extended losses amid concerns over drug-price controls. Metals and FMCG stocks were also weak.
IT stocks and Kotak Mahindra Bank provided some support. Kotak Mahindra Bank rose about 3% after naming a new chief executive.
Market breadth was negative, with 1,023 stocks advancing, 2,574 declining and 110 unchanged. Indian stock markets will remain shut on Friday, and the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision is the next key event markets will wait for.