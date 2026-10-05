Stock recommendations for 5 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, while the market posted its eighth consecutive weekly loss, its longest such losing streak since 2001.
Stock market recap: Indian equities fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, while the market posted its eighth consecutive weekly loss, its longest such losing streak since 2001.
The Nifty 50 fell 198.50 points, or 0.88%, to close at 22,421.95, its lowest level since April, after hitting an intraday low of 22,217.30. The Sensex lost 570.59 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 71,909.70. The Nifty fell about 3.1% during the holiday-shortened week.
The Nifty 50 fell 198.50 points, or 0.88%, to close at 22,421.95, its lowest level since April, after hitting an intraday low of 22,217.30. The Sensex lost 570.59 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 71,909.70. The Nifty fell about 3.1% during the holiday-shortened week.
A rebound in crude oil prices, higher US bond yields and a rupee that weakened past 96 to the dollar added to the pressure.
Auto stocks were hit hardest after weak September sales, with Bajaj Auto falling about 8%. Maruti, M&M, and Eicher Motors also declined. Hospital stocks, including Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare, extended losses amid concerns over drug-price controls. Metals and FMCG stocks were also weak.
IT stocks and Kotak Mahindra Bank provided some support. Kotak Mahindra Bank rose about 3% after naming a new chief executive.
Market breadth was negative, with 1,023 stocks advancing, 2,574 declining and 110 unchanged. Indian stock markets will remain shut on Friday, and the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision is the next key event markets will wait for.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: GNG Electronics Ltd (current price: ₹705)
- Why it’s recommended: India’s largest organized refurbished ICT device player, benefiting from rising demand for affordable and sustainable laptops/desktops along with strong global presence across multiple countries. An integrated sourcing-refurbishment-distribution model, expanding enterprise partnerships, and increasing acceptance of refurbished devices support scalable revenue growth and margin expansion.
- Key metrics: P/E: 54.97, 52-week high: ₹730.00, volume: ₹61.47 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Business is highly dependent on the availability of used IT assets and procurement relationships; any disruption in sourcing can impact volumes and profitability. Intense competition from new-device manufacturers and other refurbishers, along with technology obsolescence, could pressure margins and demand.
- Buy: ₹698–709
- Target price: ₹820 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹666
Buy: Paisalo Digital Ltd (current price: ₹80)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong co-lending partnerships with banks and a technology-driven lending platform enable rapid AUM growth while expanding financial inclusion in underserved rural and semi-urban markets. Large customer base, improving geographic reach, and scalable business correspondent model provide a long runway for credit growth.
- Key metrics: P/E: 27.72, 52-week high: ₹94.88, volume: ₹123.23 crore
- Technical analysis: Bounce back from its 50-DMA
- Risk factors: Exposure to economically vulnerable borrowers makes asset quality sensitive to rural income stress, economic slowdowns, and challenges of collection. Regulatory changes affecting NBFCs, co-lending frameworks, interest rates, or digital lending practices could impact growth and profitability.
- Buy at: ₹79–80
- Target price: ₹90 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹76
How Nifty 50 performed
On 1 October, Indian equities ended sharply lower, although a late-session recovery helped the benchmark indices close well above their intraday lows. The Nifty 50 fell 198.50 points, or 0.88%, to 22,421.95 after hitting an intraday low of 22,217.30, while the Sensex ended around 71,910, down about 570 points.
Market breadth remained distinctly weak. Exchange-wide data at 4 pm showed 1,023 stocks advancing, against 2,574 declining and 110 unchanged. This translates to an advance-decline ratio of roughly 0.40, pointing to broad-based selling beyond the headline indices.
On the sectoral front, IT was the clearest outperformer, rising 2.17%, while private banks were broadly flat. Auto (-3.46%), Metal (-2.35%), Media (-2.33%), Consumer Durables (-1.91%) and FMCG (-1.61%) led the declines. Persistent foreign institutional selling, elevated US bond yields and volatility in crude oil prices weighed on sentiment.
The Nifty 50 remains firmly in a bearish price structure, extending its sequence of lower highs and lower lows. The index has decisively broken below the horizontal consolidation structure visible on the daily chart and continues to trade below all major moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing downtrend. The earlier rising trendline has also been breached, with subsequent price action failing to reclaim it, pointing to a deterioration in the medium-term trend.
Momentum indicators remain weak. The RSI has fallen to around 22.6, deep in oversold territory and below its signal average, highlighting intense negative momentum. This raises the possibility of a short-term mean-reversion move, but does not by itself confirm a trend reversal. The MACD remains below both its signal line and the zero line, while the negative histogram persists, confirming that bearish momentum remains dominant.
The Nifty 50 registered a fresh low near 22,200 before recovering part of its intraday losses. On the downside, 22,200–22,000 remains a key support zone. A sustained break below this band could intensify selling pressure and potentially extend the decline towards 21,700–21,600. Conversely, any near-term recovery is likely to face initial resistance at 22,600–22,800, which has emerged as a key technical hurdle following the recent breakdown.
How did the Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a negative note at 54,583.05 but initially moved higher, touching an intraday high of 55,091.45. However, profit-taking emerged near the day’s high, dragging the index to a low of 54,066.60. It recovered from lower levels but still closed 182.30 points, or 0.33%, lower at 54,450.75.
The index formed a bearish spinning-top candle with long shadows, reflecting heightened volatility and indecision between buyers and sellers. Despite the late recovery, it remained below its 21-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages, keeping the broader bearish structure intact. Elevated volumes pointed to active participation, while the inability to sustain levels above 55,000 suggested that sellers continued to dominate recovery attempts.
The RSI fell to 32.80 and remained below its average line of 37.72, indicating weak momentum and proximity to oversold territory. While this positioning could support a technical rebound, a sustained recovery would require the RSI to reclaim the 40–45 zone.
The MACD remained below the zero line, with the MACD line at -691.33 versus the signal line at -505.63. The negative histogram widened to 185.70 points, indicating strengthening bearish momentum. However, the long lower shadow and improving demand near 54,000 suggest that downside momentum could temporarily moderate if this support level holds.
Immediate support is placed at 54,000–54,050, followed by 53,500 and 53,000. A decisive break below 54,000 could extend the decline towards the March–April swing zone around 52,500–52,000.
On the upside, resistance is seen at 55,000–55,100, followed by the 21-DMA near 56,083. The 56,500–57,125 region, which contains the remaining key moving averages, represents a stronger supply zone.
Elevated crude oil prices, rupee weakness and persistent foreign selling could keep sentiment cautious, while uncertainty ahead of the RBI policy decision may sustain volatility. A close above 55,100 could trigger a relief rebound; otherwise, the index remains vulnerable to renewed selling.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.