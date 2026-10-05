Stock recommendations for 5 October from MarketSmith India

The Nifty 50 fell 198.50 points, or 0.88%, to close at 22,421.95, its lowest level since April, after hitting an intraday low of 22,217.30. The Sensex lost 570.59 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 71,909.70. The Nifty fell about 3.1% during the holiday-shortened week.