Stock recommendations for 6 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended a volatile session nearly flat on Wednesday, with Nifty 50 edging up 9.75 points, or 0.04%, to 24,624.65, while Sensex slipped 31.59 points, by 0.04%, to 78,397.36. Early gains, driven by softer crude prices and hopes of an Iran-U.S. de-escalation over the Strait of Hormuz, were pared back as fresh West Asia conflict and profit-booking set in.