Stock recommendations for 6 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: The Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session on Friday, closing the week on a positive note amid supportive global cues.
Nifty 50 advanced 0.39% to settle at 24,270.85, while BSE Sensex rose 0.34% to end at 77,763.91, marking a cumulative four-week gain. Market momentum was primarily driven by heavy buying in the IT and Pharmaceutical sectors, spurred by softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data for June and cooling crude oil prices, which alleviated pressure on global interest rate trajectories.
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma outperformed significantly, while the banking space provided additional cushion. In contrast, broader markets underperformed their larger peers, with Nifty Midcap 100 slipping 0.19% and Smallcap 100 closing flat. The overall market breadth remained constructively positive, with 1,823 stocks advancing against 1,513 stocks declining on the NSE.