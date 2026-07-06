Stock recommendations for 6 July from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a constructive technical structure, closing at 24,270.85 (+0.39%) while extending its sequence of higher lows from the June bottom. Price action remains positive, with the index sustaining above its short-term moving averages and closing above the 20-day EMA, indicating that buying interest is gradually strengthening. Although intraday profit booking capped gains near the day's high, the ability to preserve most of the advance reflects resilient market sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to around 61, remaining above its signal line and above 50. This indicates improving bullish momentum without entering overbought territory, leaving room for further upside if buying interest continues. The MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line holding above the signal line and the histogram continuing to print positive bars. This reflects strengthening upside momentum and confirms the improvement in the medium-term trend.