Stock recommendations for 6 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: The Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session on Friday, closing the week on a positive note amid supportive global cues.
Stock market update: The Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session on Friday, closing the week on a positive note amid supportive global cues.
Nifty 50 advanced 0.39% to settle at 24,270.85, while BSE Sensex rose 0.34% to end at 77,763.91, marking a cumulative four-week gain. Market momentum was primarily driven by heavy buying in the IT and Pharmaceutical sectors, spurred by softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data for June and cooling crude oil prices, which alleviated pressure on global interest rate trajectories.
Nifty 50 advanced 0.39% to settle at 24,270.85, while BSE Sensex rose 0.34% to end at 77,763.91, marking a cumulative four-week gain. Market momentum was primarily driven by heavy buying in the IT and Pharmaceutical sectors, spurred by softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data for June and cooling crude oil prices, which alleviated pressure on global interest rate trajectories.
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma outperformed significantly, while the banking space provided additional cushion. In contrast, broader markets underperformed their larger peers, with Nifty Midcap 100 slipping 0.19% and Smallcap 100 closing flat. The overall market breadth remained constructively positive, with 1,823 stocks advancing against 1,513 stocks declining on the NSE.
From a technical standpoint, the index successfully defended its short-term moving averages, closing firmly above its previous consolidation zone. This structural strength, backed by institutional interest in defensive heavyweights, signals a healthy trend continuation into the upcoming week.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (current price: ₹1,904)
- Why it’s recommended: India's leading pharma company, strong global market presence, diversified product portfolio, leadership in specialty medicines, strong R&D capabilities, healthy cash flow generation, strong balance sheet, growing specialty business, strong presence in regulated markets, consistent profitability track record, new product launch opportunities, strong manufacturing network, beneficiary of rising healthcare demand, healthy return ratios, and long-term global growth potential.
- Key metrics: P/E: 35.76, 52-week high: ₹1,925.10, volume: ₹413.63 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout
- Risk factors: USFDA regulatory risks, pricing pressure in generics, patent and litigation risks, dependence on regulated markets, currency fluctuation impact, delays in product approvals, intense competition in pharmaceuticals, margin pressure from input costs, R&D execution risks, product concentration risk, supply chain disruptions, acquisition integration risks, regulatory changes across markets, slowdown in specialty drug growth, and valuation risk during earnings slowdown.
- Buy: ₹1,885–1,914
- Target price: ₹2,000 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,855
Buy: Shriram Finance Limited (current price: ₹1,061)
- Why it’s recommended: Market leader in commercial vehicle finance, diversified retail lending portfolio, strong rural and semi-urban presence, healthy loan growth potential, strong customer franchise, improving asset quality trends, healthy net interest margins, strong collection efficiency, beneficiary of rising credit demand, diversified funding sources, strong cash flow generation, experienced management team, healthy return ratios, scalable business model, and attractive long-term growth outlook.
- Key metrics: P/E: 25.09, 52-week high: ₹1,108.00, volume: ₹385.98 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Rising NPAs during economic slowdown, dependence on interest rate cycle, margin pressure from higher funding costs, credit risk in retail lending, regulatory risks for NBFCs, intense competition in lending, economic slowdown affecting collections, asset-liability mismatch risk, higher provisioning requirements, dependence on commercial vehicle demand, liquidity and refinancing risks, rural demand volatility, technology and cybersecurity risks, earnings volatility during weak credit cycles, and valuation risk after strong re-rating.
- Buy at: ₹1,050–1,066
- Target price: ₹1,350 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹960
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equity markets ended modestly higher, extending the previous session's gains despite profit-booking in the latter half of the trade. Nifty 50 closed at 24,270.85, up 95.15 points (+0.39%), after touching an intraday high of 24,378.15 before easing into the close, while the Sensex also finished in positive territory. Sectoral performance was mixed, with IT (+1.76%), Healthcare (+1.80%), Pharma (+1.72%), Realty (+2.19%), and Metal (+0.76%), leading gains, reflecting continued buying in technology and defensive stocks. In contrast, PSU Bank (-1.54%), Media (-0.45%), Auto (-0.44%), and Consumer Durables (-0.37%) underperformed. Market breadth remained positive, with 1,823 stocks advancing, 1,513 stocks declining, and 100 remaining unchanged, indicating a healthy but selective participation across the broader market. Positive global cues, easing concerns over U.S. monetary policy, a stable rupee, and sustained interest in IT stocks supported investor sentiment through most of the session.
Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a constructive technical structure, closing at 24,270.85 (+0.39%) while extending its sequence of higher lows from the June bottom. Price action remains positive, with the index sustaining above its short-term moving averages and closing above the 20-day EMA, indicating that buying interest is gradually strengthening. Although intraday profit booking capped gains near the day's high, the ability to preserve most of the advance reflects resilient market sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to around 61, remaining above its signal line and above 50. This indicates improving bullish momentum without entering overbought territory, leaving room for further upside if buying interest continues. The MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line holding above the signal line and the histogram continuing to print positive bars. This reflects strengthening upside momentum and confirms the improvement in the medium-term trend.
The index has confirmed a breakout from its recent consolidation phase, which was confined between the 50- and 100-DMA, indicating an improvement in the near-term technical setup. This breakout reflects renewed buying interest after an extended period of range-bound trading and suggests that bullish momentum is gradually strengthening. In the near term, 24,500–24,600 is likely to act as the first hurdle for the index. A decisive move above this level would shift focus to 24,650–24,800, which represents a key technical resistance area.
How did Nifty Bank Perform?
Nifty Bank underperformed the broader market on Friday, July 3, 2026, dipping 0.16% to settle at 57,938.50. Frontline private banking majors exhibited resilience, led by gains in ICICI Bank (+0.85%), HDFC Bank (+0.62%), and IndusInd Bank (+0.32%).The index faced significant overhead pressure due to sharp profit-booking in public sector undertakings. Notable laggards included Bank of Baroda (-2.87%) and Union Bank of India (-2.25%), which weakened the overall banking momentum. Macroeconomic sentiment remained generally supportive as cooling crude oil prices and softer U.S. jobs data eased global inflation concerns. However, the banking index displayed intraday divergence, failing to mirror the IT-driven rally seen in the index.
It continues to exhibit a neutral-to-positive technical structure, with the index trading in a broad sideways range over the past 15 trading sessions, reflecting a phase of consolidation following the sharp recovery from its June lows. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 62, remaining above the neutral 50 level and its signal line, signalling healthy underlying momentum without indicating overbought conditions. The MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line holding above the signal line, while the histogram continues to print positive bars, albeit with a gradual loss in momentum.
On the technical front, immediate support is seen around 57,850, followed by 57,200–57,000, where the 200-DMA is placed. A decisive breach below these levels could invite fresh selling pressure. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near 58,400, while a sustained breakout above this hurdle could open the door towards the 58,800–59,000 region in the coming sessions. The index continues to trade above its 10-, 21-, 50-, and 100-DMA, reflecting a favorable medium-term structure. Positive domestic sentiment, stable banking fundamentals, and supportive global cues may help sustain the bullish bias. Although investors are likely to remain watchful of global macroeconomic developments and institutional flows before driving the next meaningful breakout.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.