Stock recommendations for 6 July from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 advanced 0.39% to settle at 24,270.85, while BSE Sensex rose 0.34% to end at 77,763.91, marking a cumulative four-week gain. Market momentum was primarily driven by heavy buying in the IT and Pharmaceutical sectors, spurred by softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data for June and cooling crude oil prices, which alleviated pressure on global interest rate trajectories.