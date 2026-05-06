Stock recommendations for 6 May from MarketSmith India

On the levels front, immediate support is placed near 54,200, followed by a stronger base around 53,500–53,000, where prior demand has emerged. On the upside, resistance is seen at 55,300 (21-DMA) and 56,100–56,200 (50-DMA), which remains a key hurdle for any sustained reversal. As long as the index trades below these moving averages, the broader structure is likely to remain under pressure. Overall, the index is expected to remain range-bound with a downward bias unless supported by stronger macro cues or banking sector leadership. A decisive move above the 50-DMA could improve sentiment, while a break below support may trigger further downside.