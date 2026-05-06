Stock recommendations for 6 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets ended Tuesday’s session on a cautious note, with the Nifty 50 declining 0.36% to settle at 24,032.80. The index saw volatile consolidation through the day, moving between an intraday low of 23,882.05 and a high of 24,081.70.
Stock market recap: Indian equity markets ended Tuesday’s session on a cautious note, with the Nifty 50 declining 0.36% to settle at 24,032.80. The index saw volatile consolidation through the day, moving between an intraday low of 23,882.05 and a high of 24,081.70.
Market breadth was mildly negative, with 1,604 stocks advancing against 1,680 declining, indicating a broadly balanced but slightly bearish undertone.
Market breadth was mildly negative, with 1,604 stocks advancing against 1,680 declining, indicating a broadly balanced but slightly bearish undertone.
Sectoral performance was mixed. Nifty FMCG (+0.64%) and Nifty Auto (+0.63%) provided defensive support, while losses in Nifty Realty (-1.41%) and Private Banks (-0.67%) weighed on the benchmark indices.
Technically, the Nifty continues to hover near the psychological 24,000 level, which remains a key near-term support zone. Resistance is placed at 24,200. Overall sentiment suggests a “wait-and-watch” approach among investors, likely influenced by global macroeconomic cues and the absence of fresh domestic triggers. Sustained moves above key moving averages will be important for any meaningful bullish reversal in the coming sessions.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 6 May:
Buy: Netweb Technologies India Ltd (current price: ₹4,178)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong positioning in HPC, AI & data centre solutions, beneficiary of rising demand for AI/cloud infrastructure, healthy revenue & profit growth track record, high-margin business model vs typical IT hardware firms, strong order book and client base (govt + enterprises), Make-in-India & PLI scheme tailwinds, increasing focus on indigenous supercomputing, and asset-light, design-led business approach
- Key metrics: P/E: 108.66, 52-week high: ₹4,479.00, volume: ₹1,259.85 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline breakout
- Risk factors: High dependence on government orders, lumpy order inflows impacting consistency, rapid tech obsolescence risk, competition from global OEMs (including Dell and HPE), supply chain dependency (imported components), currency fluctuation impact on margins, limited long-term operating history at scale, valuation may be on the higher side
- Buy: ₹4,150–4,200
- Target price: ₹4,900 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹3,890
Buy: Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd (current price: ₹59.54)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in heavy engineering & EPC segments, diversified sectors (oil & gas, steel, power, nuclear, and marine), beneficiary of infra & capex cycle in India, turnkey project execution capability, healthy revenue growth trend, expansion into defence & new segments, long operating history & established client base, certifications & technical capabilities (entry barriers)
- Key metrics: P/E: 58.74, 52-week high: ₹84.27, volume: ₹93.65 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed 200-DMA on above average volume
- Risk factors: Cyclical nature of capital goods industry, high dependence on order inflows (lumpy revenue), execution delays can impact margins, exposure to commodity price volatility, working capital-intensive business, competition from large EPC/engineering players, margin pressure in turnkey projects, valuation may factor in future growth
- Buy at: ₹59.30–60.00
- Target price: ₹67.00 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹56.50
Nifty 50 performance on 5 May
Indian equities ended on a subdued note on 5 May, with the Nifty 50 slipping 0.36% (-86.5 points) to close at 24,032.8, reflecting cautious sentiment. The index traded in a narrow range after a weak start, with intermittent recovery attempts failing to sustain above the 24,100 mark, signalling near-term resistance.
Market breadth remained negative, with 1,680 declines versus 1,604 advances, pointing to underlying fragility despite selective buying. Sectoral performance was mixed: FMCG, auto and pharma offered modest support, while private banks, financials and realty weighed on the benchmark. Consumer durables and select banking names were notable laggards. Midcaps showed relative resilience, with pockets of strength emerging.
Technically, the Nifty 50 continues to show a tentative recovery after its recent corrective phase, marked by a series of higher lows that indicate emerging buying interest at lower levels. However, the index remains in a broader consolidation range and is yet to confirm a decisive trend reversal. It is currently hovering around its 21- and 50-day moving averages, suggesting near-term equilibrium between bulls and bears, while remaining below the 100-week moving average, reflecting a cautious medium-term bias.
Momentum indicators remain mixed. The RSI is gradually inching higher near the neutral 51 level, indicating improving but non-committal strength. The MACD remains in positive territory with a recent bullish crossover, though a flattening histogram suggests moderating upward momentum.
According to O’Neil’s Market Direction framework, the Indian equity market has transitioned to a “Confirmed Uptrend” from a “Rally Attempt.”
From a levels perspective, the Nifty 50 is approaching a key near-term support zone around 23,800, with the next cushion placed in the 23,500–23,550 range, aligned with the 21-DMA. On the upside, initial resistance is seen at 24,250–24,300, while a stronger supply zone emerges in the 24,800–25,000 range, where multiple key moving averages converge, potentially capping further gains in the near term.
Nifty Bank's performance
The Nifty Bank index opened on a weak note at 54,691.30 and remained under pressure through the session. It attempted a mild intraday recovery but faced resistance near higher levels, touching a high of 54,888.55 before slipping to an intraday low of 54,221.65. The index eventually closed at 54,547.05, down 0.60%, signalling continued weakness. A narrow trading range with a lower close indicates lack of strong buying interest and sustained supply on rallies. The inability to reclaim key moving averages reinforces cautious sentiment, while the overall structure suggests consolidation with a negative bias in the near term.
The RSI (14) stands at 43.77, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating weakening momentum and limited bullish strength. It also carries a slight downward bias, suggesting continued selling pressure. The MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line below the signal line. Although the histogram had shown earlier contraction, it has turned mildly negative again, indicating fading upside momentum. The absence of a bullish crossover reinforces the cautious technical outlook.
On the levels front, immediate support is placed near 54,200, followed by a stronger base around 53,500–53,000, where prior demand has emerged. On the upside, resistance is seen at 55,300 (21-DMA) and 56,100–56,200 (50-DMA), which remains a key hurdle for any sustained reversal. As long as the index trades below these moving averages, the broader structure is likely to remain under pressure. Overall, the index is expected to remain range-bound with a downward bias unless supported by stronger macro cues or banking sector leadership. A decisive move above the 50-DMA could improve sentiment, while a break below support may trigger further downside.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.