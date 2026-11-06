Stock recommendations for 6 November from MarketSmith India

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumped to 69.16, well above its 47.08 average and just below the 70 overbought mark. This confirms strong buying momentum after a steady climb from the 40 zone in late October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line at 86.16 has crossed above the zero line and is well above its signal line at −223.53. The histogram, at 309.69, shows its tallest positive bar in months, pointing to a strengthening uptrend. No bearish divergence is visible. The 21-SMA is turning higher and the 100-SMA has edged above the 200-SMA, improving the trend structure. However, with the RSI near 70, a brief consolidation is possible.