Stock recommendations for 6 November from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 jumped 576 points, or 2.40%, to close at 24,536.60, its highest close in over two months, while Sensex soared 2,008.61 points, or 2.60%, to settle at 79,310.01. Brent crude fell below $95 per barrel, about 20% below last Friday's six-month high, as the Democrats' sweep in the U.S. midterm elections raised hopes that a weakened Trump administration would seek a deal with Iran.