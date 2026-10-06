Stock recommendations for 6 October from MarketSmith India

Stock-market recap: Indian equities closed higher today as positive global cues, bargain hunting after eight weekly declines, and easing crude oil prices improved risk appetite.
Softer-than-expected US employment data reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, supporting Asian markets and encouraging buying. Strong gains in heavyweight consumer and financial stocks helped the Nifty reclaim 22,500, while DII purchases provided support against continued FII selling. Improved market breadth, with 32 Nifty stocks advancing against 18 declines, indicated participation in the recovery.