Stock recommendations for 6 October from MarketSmith India

Stock-market recap: Indian equities closed higher today as positive global cues, bargain hunting after eight weekly declines, and easing crude oil prices improved risk appetite.
Stock-market recap: Indian equities closed higher today as positive global cues, bargain hunting after eight weekly declines, and easing crude oil prices improved risk appetite.
Softer-than-expected US employment data reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, supporting Asian markets and encouraging buying. Strong gains in heavyweight consumer and financial stocks helped the Nifty reclaim 22,500, while DII purchases provided support against continued FII selling. Improved market breadth, with 32 Nifty stocks advancing against 18 declines, indicated participation in the recovery.
Softer-than-expected US employment data reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, supporting Asian markets and encouraging buying. Strong gains in heavyweight consumer and financial stocks helped the Nifty reclaim 22,500, while DII purchases provided support against continued FII selling. Improved market breadth, with 32 Nifty stocks advancing against 18 declines, indicated participation in the recovery.
However, not every sector closed in the green: Pharma (-0.74%) and Healthcare (-1.00%) declined, while IT finished flat (0.00%). Despite today’s rebound, elevated crude prices, high US bond yields, rupee weakness, and persistent foreign outflows remain near-term risks for investor sentiment.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (current price: ₹1,820)
Why it’s recommended: Strong growth in India’s wealth-management industry, supported by rising financialization, increasing HNI/UHNI client base, and expanding client assets across wealth, asset management, and capital markets businesses. Diversified revenue mix across wealth management, asset services, institutional equities, and investment banking provides multiple growth levers and improves business resilience.
Key metrics: P/E: 29.01 | 52-week high: ₹2,066.00 | Volume: ₹734.36 crore
Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
Risk factors: Revenue remains sensitive to equity market performance, trading volumes, and capital market activity, which can impact AUM-linked fees and transaction income. Regulatory changes in securities, wealth management, or distribution businesses could affect margins, product offerings, and compliance costs.
Buy: ₹1,802-1,829
Target price: ₹2,090 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹1,690
Buy: Atlanta Electricals Ltd (current price: ₹1,882)
Why it’s recommended: Large order book, significant transformer manufacturing capacity expansion, and strong demand from India’s power transmission, grid modernization, and renewable energy sectors support future growth. Increasing focus on high-voltage and specialty transformers, along with export opportunities and renewable-energy applications, can drive revenue and margin expansion.
Key metrics: P/E: 58.84 | 52-week high: ₹2,152.60 | Volume: ₹69.56 crore
Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
Risk factors: Volatility in key raw-material prices (such as copper and electrical steel) can pressure profitability if cost increases are not fully passed on to customers. Dependence on large utility and infrastructure orders exposes the company to project delays, execution risks, and customer concentration.
Buy at: ₹1,863-1,891
Target price: ₹2,250 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹1,725
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 5 October
The Nifty 50 opened on a positive note at 22,532.40 and initially strengthened to an intraday high of 22,621.80. Profit booking at higher levels subsequently pulled the index down to 22,397.10, but buying interest near the session’s low triggered a recovery, helping it close at 22,555.75, up 133.80 points, or 0.60%.
Despite the positive close, the Nifty ended below its intraday high and remained beneath the 21-, 50-, 100-, and 200-DMAs, indicating that the broader trend remains weak. The session produced a small bullish-bodied spinning-top candle with long shadows, reflecting elevated volatility and indecision. The recovery from 22,400 is encouraging, but sustained follow-through above 22,622 is necessary to strengthen the rebound and signal that demand is gaining control after the recent decline.
RSI recovered to 28.15 but remained below the oversold threshold of 30 and its signal average of 30.03, confirming weak momentum despite the day’s rebound. MACD remained deeply negative at -359.98 and below its signal line at -296.12, while the histogram stayed negative at -63.86. This configuration indicates that bearish momentum remains dominant, with no confirmed bullish crossover or divergence visible. However, RSI’s recovery from recent lows suggests selling pressure may be stabilizing. A sustained move above 30-35 in RSI, alongside contraction in the negative MACD histogram, would provide the earliest evidence of momentum improvement.
Immediate support is placed at 22,397, followed by 22,300 and the psychological 22,000 level. A decisive breakdown below 22,000 could extend weakness toward 21,800. On the upside, 22,622 is the first resistance, followed by 22,800 and 23,000; the declining 21-DMA near 23,235 remains the principal hurdle. Near-term rebounds may receive support from positive global equities and modest easing in crude prices. However, heavy FII selling, rupee weakness, oil remaining above $100, and elevated US Treasury yields remain substantial headwinds. Therefore, Nifty may remain volatile with a cautious bias unless it decisively reclaims 22,800–23,000 on stronger volumes and improving breadth.
How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
The Nifty Bank opened positively at 54,840.65 and advanced to an intraday high of 55,192.65. Selling pressure subsequently dragged the index to 54,370.60 before it recovered from lower levels and closed at 54,714.10, gaining 263.35 points, or 0.48%. Despite closing higher, the index settled below its opening level, reflecting supply at higher levels. It also remained below the 21-DMA, 50-DMA, 100-DMA, and 200-DMA, keeping the broader structure weak. The session formed a bearish-bodied spinning-top candle with shadows on both sides, indicating indecision. The recovery from 54,370 highlights buying interest near 54,000, but a sustained move above 55,193 is required to confirm stronger demand and reduce renewed selling risk.
RSI recovered to 36.31 but remained below its signal average of 37.38 and the neutral 50 mark, reflecting weak momentum. MACD remained negative at -692.36 and below its signal line at -542.97, while the histogram stood at -149.38. This configuration indicates that bearish momentum remains dominant, although the recovery from the day’s low suggests that selling pressure may be stabilising. No confirmed bullish divergence or crossover is visible. Momentum would improve only if RSI moves above the 40–50 zone and MACD begins narrowing its negative spread during the coming sessions.
Immediate support is placed at 54,370, followed by the psychological 54,000 level. A decisive breakdown could expose 53,500 and the recent swing zone near 53,200. On the upside, 55,193 is the first resistance, while the 21-DMA near 55,965 represents a stronger hurdle. Beyond that, the 100-DMA around 56,544, 50-DMA near 56,860, and 200-DMA around 57,104 form a formidable resistance cluster. Global risk appetite could support intermittent rebounds, but elevated crude prices and persistent FII outflows may restrict sustained upside. The near-term bias remains cautious unless Bank Nifty closes above 55,965 with stronger volumes and improving momentum indicators.
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