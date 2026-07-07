Stock recommendations for 7 July from MarketSmith India

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to around 64, remaining above its signal line and above the neutral 50 mark. This indicates improving bullish momentum without entering overbought territory, leaving room for further upside if buying interest continues. The MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line holding above the signal line and the histogram continuing to print positive bars. This reflects strengthening upside momentum and confirms the improvement in the medium-term trend.