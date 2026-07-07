Stock recommendations for 7 July from MarketSmith India

Frontline indices extended their winning streak into a fourth consecutive session, ending firmly in positive territory. Nifty 50 advanced 0.66% to close at 24,430.35, gaining 159.50 points, while BSE Sensex closed at 78,285.07, up 521.16 points or 0.67%.
In the broader markets, small-cap and mid-cap indices shadowed this optimism, posting decent gains. Sectoral performance was highlighted by strong momentum in Nifty Realty (+1.81%), Consumer Durables (+1.48%), and Nifty Auto (+1.36%).
Key financial heavyweights, particularly HDFC Bank, spearheaded the index's upward movement following healthy provisional Q1 business updates. On the other hand, Nifty Media (-0.95%) and Nifty PSU Bank (-0.88%) faced mild selling pressure, with Kotak Mahindra Bank emerging as a top laggard.
Despite the benchmark rally, market breadth tilted toward caution, with the advance-decline ratio at 1,578 stocks advancing against 1,769 stocks declining, and 115 remaining unchanged.