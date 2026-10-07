Stock recommendations for 7 October from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank gained for a second straight session on Tuesday, rising 414.30 points, or 0.76%, to close at 55,128.40, led by private lenders on strong quarterly business updates. The index touched an intraday high of 55,201 on expiry day and held most of its gains into the close. Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top performer, gaining about 4.5% after reporting loan growth of nearly 25% annually and deposit growth of 23%. IndusInd Bank gained about 2.2% after reporting 11% loan growth, and Axis Bank rose about 2%. Heavyweight HDFC Bank added more than 1%, and ICICI Bank edged higher, giving the index solid support. Public sector banks lagged, with SBI, PNB, Union Bank, and Canara Bank ending slightly lower. Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank were the weakest, falling more than 1% each. Breadth was evenly split, with seven gainers and seven decliners. All eyes now turn to Wednesday's RBI policy decision, which will be key for bank stocks.