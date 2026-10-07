Stock market recap: On Tuesday, Indian equities extended their recovery for a second straight session as softer crude oil prices, firm Asian markets, and strong quarterly business updates lifted sentiment ahead of the RBI's policy decision. Nifty 50 rose 220.35 points, or 0.98%, to close at 22,776.10, finishing at its high of the day, while Sensex gained 685.34 points, or 0.95%, to settle at 73,067.81.
Stock recommendations for 7 October from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 7 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: On Tuesday, Indian equities extended their recovery for a second straight session as softer crude oil prices, firm Asian markets, and strong quarterly business updates lifted sentiment ahead of the RBI's policy decision. Nifty 50 rose 220.35 points, or 0.98%, to close at 22,776.10, finishing at its high of the day, while Sensex gained 685.34 points, or 0.95%, to settle at 73,067.81.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More