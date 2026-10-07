Stock recommendations for 7 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: On Tuesday, Indian equities extended their recovery for a second straight session as softer crude oil prices, firm Asian markets, and strong quarterly business updates lifted sentiment ahead of the RBI's policy decision. Nifty 50 rose 220.35 points, or 0.98%, to close at 22,776.10, finishing at its high of the day, while Sensex gained 685.34 points, or 0.95%, to settle at 73,067.81.