Stock recommendations for 8 December from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap : A 25-basis-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central bank's proposal for a ₹1.45 trillion liquidity infusion through bond purchases and dollar-rupee swaps boosted domestic market sentiment, helping the benchmarks end with decent gains on Friday, 5 December.

Extending gains to the second consecutive session, the Sensex ended the day with a healthy gain of 447 points, or 0.52%, at 85,712.37, while the Nifty 50 settled at 26,186.45, up 153 points, or 0.59%. The BSE Midcap index ended with a modest gain of 0.21% but the Smallcap index fell 0.67%.

Gains in large and mid-caps lifted the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to nearly ₹471 trillion, making investors richer by about ₹1 lakh crore in a session.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 8 December:

Buy: Banco Products Ltd (current price: ₹ 186)

Why it’s recommended : Strong presence in cooling/engine components market, consistent revenue growth and stable margins, diversified automotive and industrial customer base, healthy balance sheet with low debt, export opportunities and global OEM relationships, Capacity expansion and product innovation

Key metrics : P/E: 23.87, 52-week high: ₹ 879.80, volume: ₹ 216.74 crore

Technical analysis : Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors : Dependence on cyclical auto and industrial sectors, raw material price volatility, currency fluctuation risk due to exports, competitive pressure from domestic/global players, slower demand in key markets, and customer concentration risk

Buy at : ₹ 740–755

Target price : ₹ 860 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 690

Why it’s recommended : Strong leadership in the fast-growing SUV segment, capacity expansion, and new manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda.

Key metrics : 35.14; 52-week high: ₹ 16,660; volume: ₹ 526 crore

Technical analysis : 21-EMA Bounce

Risk factors : Slower transition in EV strategy, dependence on small and entry-level segments

Buy at : ₹ 16,200–16,400

Target price : ₹ 17,400 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 15,800

Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 5 December

Indian equities ended strong on 5 December, with the Nifty 50 closing at 26,186.45, up 0.59% (+152.70 points), supported by strength in Financials, Autos, and IT. The index held above 26,000 through the session, with intraday moves staying within the 25,985-26,203 band, indicating steady buying interest despite broader market softness.

On the sectoral, Nifty Financial Services, PSU Banks, Private Banks, Auto, and IT outperformed, reflecting rotational flows into rate-sensitive and cyclicals, while FMCG, Pharma, and Media were modest laggards. Notably, financials led gains with strong traction in large lenders, supported by stable macro cues and firm bond markets. However, overall market breadth remained weak: the advance-decline ratio stood at 1,335 advances to 1,769 declines, highlighting pressure in the mid- and small-cap segments even as headline indices remained resilient.

Nifty 50 extended its upward bias, closing near the upper boundary of its broad ascending channel, reflecting persistent demand on dips despite intraday volatility. Price action shows the index steadily respecting its rising trendline from the October swing low, indicating continued control by buyers even as momentum moderates near the upper channel zone. The RSI remains elevated but stable around the 60 zone, signalling positive momentum without tipping into overextended territory—a constructive sign for trend continuity. Meanwhile, the MACD stays in positive territory, although the histogram reflects a mild loss of momentum, indicating a maturing up-move rather than a reversal.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week.

The index continues to hold above its 21-DMA, reaffirming short-term strength and resilience. On the downside, initial support is placed at 25,850, while 25,700 remains a key demand area for preserving the broader uptrend and maintaining overall market stability. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would further reinforce the technical structure and open the path for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term.

How did the Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank opened on a weak note and initially moved into a mildly volatile range as traders awaited the RBI’s policy outcome. After the RBI announced a 25 bps repo rate cut to 5.25%, the index attracted strong buying interest, reversing earlier losses and pushing it into positive territory.

On the daily chart, Nifty Bank formed a bullish candle with a higher-high and higher-low structure, indicating renewed strength. The index opened at 59,133.20, hit an intraday high of 59,806.60, dipped to 59,106.55, and finally closed near the day’s high at 59,777.20, reflecting improving sentiment.

The RSI has turned upward and is now positioned at 67, indicating improving momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD has given a bearish crossover but remains above the zero line, reflecting underlying strength despite short-term caution. According to O’Neil’s market direction methodology, Bank Nifty remains in a Confirmed Uptrend, supporting the broader positive sentiment. This combination of signals suggests a constructive setup where selective banking stocks may offer breakout potential. However, ongoing monitoring is crucial to gauge follow-through strength and near-term stability.

The index ended with strong gains and continued to hold firmly above all major moving averages on the daily chart, reinforcing robust bullish momentum with no notable signs of weakness. After briefly hitting a new all-time high of 60,114, Nifty Bank saw mild profit-taking. In the near term, 58,500–58,400 is likely to act as a strong support area, where any dip may invite fresh buying. On the upside, 60,114 remains a key resistance, and a sustained move above 60,000 could further strengthen the bullish structure and trigger the next upward leg.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.

Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.