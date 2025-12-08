Stock recommendations for 8 December from MarketSmith India

The index ended with strong gains and continued to hold firmly above all major moving averages on the daily chart, reinforcing robust bullish momentum with no notable signs of weakness. After briefly hitting a new all-time high of 60,114, Nifty Bank saw mild profit-taking. In the near term, 58,500–58,400 is likely to act as a strong support area, where any dip may invite fresh buying. On the upside, 60,114 remains a key resistance, and a sustained move above 60,000 could further strengthen the bullish structure and trigger the next upward leg.