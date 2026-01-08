Stock recommendations for 8 January from MarketSmith India

The index ended the session on a marginally negative note, primarily due to mild profit booking after the recent up-move. While the broader trend remains intact, an acceleration in selling pressure could lead to a short-term retracement toward the 21-DMA, currently placed near 59,366, which is expected to act as a strong dynamic support. Such a decline should be viewed as a healthy correction within the prevailing uptrend. On the upside, 60,065-60,100 continues to act as an immediate resistance band, and a decisive close above this level could reignite bullish momentum, opening the path toward 60,800-61,000 over the next 3-7 trading sessions. The overall bias remains bullish as long as the index sustains above 59,700, with positional traders advised to utilize intraday declines as strategic buying opportunities.