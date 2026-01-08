Stock recommendations for 8 January from MarketSmith India

The Indian benchmarks extended their losing streak for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with the NIFTY 50 closing at 26,140.75 (-0.14%) and the SENSEX ending at 84,961.14 (-0.12%). Market sentiment remained guarded as investors navigated escalating geopolitical risks and renewed concerns regarding the potential US tariff hikes.
Despite the marginal headline dip, broader market resilience was evident; the advance-decline ratio on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) stood at 1,578 advances to 1,551 declines, reflecting a balanced internal strength and selective buying in mid-cap segments. Sectoral performance was notably polarized.
Nifty IT (+1.87%) and Consumer Durables (+1.69%) spearheaded the gains, with Titan Company surging nearly 4% to a record high following a robust Q3 business update. Conversely, Auto (-0.80%) and Oil and Gas (-0.66%) sectors faced significant selling pressure, while Cipla emerged as the primary laggard, dropping 4.28%. With the India VIX remaining subdued at 9.95, the outlook points toward range-bound consolidation as the market shifts its focus to the upcoming Q3 earnings season.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Persistent Systems Ltd (current price: ₹6,433)
Why it’s recommended: Strong digital engineering and cloud-led revenue mix, consistent earnings growth with healthy margins, rising deal wins, and an improving order pipeline, strong client diversification across industries and geographies, and a healthy balance sheet with low debt levels.
Key metrics: P/E: 64.91 | 52-week high: ₹6,599 | Volume: ₹409.23 crore
Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout
Risk factors: Dependence on global IT spending cycles, pricing pressure from large IT peers and niche players, client concentration risk in key accounts, talent attrition and wage inflation impacting margins, and currency volatility affecting overseas revenues.
Buy: ₹6,420-6,480
Target price: ₹7,100 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹6,100
Buy: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (current price: ₹4,086)
Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in chronic therapy segments, consistent earnings and cash flow generation, improving India formulations growth, a healthy product pipeline with regular launches, and a stable balance sheet with manageable debt.
Key metrics: P/E: 65.98 | 52-week high: ₹4,104.80 | Volume: ₹361.85 crore
Technical analysis: Flat base breakout
Risk factors: Pricing pressure in the U.S. generics market, regulatory risks from the US FDA inspections, dependence on key molecules and markets, rising input and compliance costs, and currency volatility impacting margins.
Buy at: ₹4,070-4,100
Target price: ₹4,600 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹3,820
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 7 January
Indian equities ended marginally lower on Tuesday after a volatile session, with Nifty 50 slipping 0.14% to close at 26,140.75. On the other hand, the Sensex also finished mildly in the red as investors booked profits at higher levels. The benchmark traded in a wide intraday range of 26,124-26,274, reflecting a tug of war between selective sectoral buying and pressure in index heavyweights.
Market breadth remained almost evenly balanced, with 1,578 stocks advancing against 1,551 declines, indicating a lack of strong directional conviction. On the sectoral front, IT stocks outperformed, with Nifty IT rising nearly 1.9%, supported by bargain hunting and expectations of stable global tech demand. Consumer Durables and Healthcare witnessed healthy gains.
In contrast, Auto, Oil and Gas, PSU Banks, and Realty indices underperformed, weighing on the broader market. Financials were mixed, with private banks flat while PSU Banks edged lower.
The Nifty 50 continues to trade within a well-defined rising channel, highlighting that the primary trend remains positive despite near-term consolidation. From a trendline perspective, prices are still respecting the upward sloping structure that has been in place since the August lows, reinforcing the medium-term bullish bias.
The index also remains above its key short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting trend stability. Momentum indicators point to consolidation rather than weakness. The RSI is holding above the neutral 54 mark, but has flattened and formed a mild negative slope, indicating slowing momentum after the recent upward movement. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, although the histogram has narrowed, signalling waning bullish momentum and a phase of range-bound action.
According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has been shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week high. Looking ahead, we will maintain the Confirmed Uptrend stance as long as market action remains constructive. However, if the distribution day count rises or Nifty breaches key support levels, we may shift the outlook back to an Uptrend Under Pressure to reflect elevated risk.
The index has seen a modest pullback from its all-time high levels. However, this retracement does not signal any deterioration in underlying market sentiment. The broader technical structure remains constructive, with the prevailing trend firmly intact.
A sustained move above 26,300 would reinforce the bullish setup and is likely to trigger the next leg of the rally, opening the door for an advance toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term. On the downside, 25,900 serves as the first area to monitor in the event of a corrective phase. A deeper decline toward 25,500 would be viewed as a healthy retracement, as this region represents a strong demand area and continues to underpin the medium-term uptrend.
How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
The Nifty Bank began the session on a mildly negative note and briefly attempted to move higher, recording an intraday high of 60,065.40 during the early part of the trade. However, the higher levels attracted profit booking, which led to a gradual decline and pushed the index to an intraday low of 59,760.65. Buying interest emerged near lower levels, resulting in a notable recovery during the latter half of the session.
Despite this rebound, the index failed to sustain above the psychological 60,000 mark and finally closed at 59,990.85, registering a loss of 127.55 points (-0.21%). The session resulted in a small bearish candle with a lower-high and a lower-low price structure. Nevertheless, the index successfully defended the previous session’s low and continued to trade above all its key moving averages, indicating that the broader bullish structure remains intact despite the brief corrective phase.
Momentum indicators remain firmly bullish. The 14-period RSI is placed at 62.85 (well above 60), reflecting strong underlying strength and no sign of overbought conditions. The MACD histogram is positive at 66.79 with the MACD line comfortably above the signal line, confirming that bullish momentum is intact. According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Nifty Bank remains in a Confirmed Uptrend. Dips continue to attract aggressive buying, reinforcing the dominance of bulls.
The index ended the session on a marginally negative note, primarily due to mild profit booking after the recent up-move. While the broader trend remains intact, an acceleration in selling pressure could lead to a short-term retracement toward the 21-DMA, currently placed near 59,366, which is expected to act as a strong dynamic support. Such a decline should be viewed as a healthy correction within the prevailing uptrend. On the upside, 60,065-60,100 continues to act as an immediate resistance band, and a decisive close above this level could reignite bullish momentum, opening the path toward 60,800-61,000 over the next 3-7 trading sessions. The overall bias remains bullish as long as the index sustains above 59,700, with positional traders advised to utilize intraday declines as strategic buying opportunities.
