Stock recommendations for 8 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended Friday's volatile session marginally lower as early gains sparked by the Reserve Bank of India's policy announcement gave way to profit-booking. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 49.85 points, or 0.21%, to close at 23,366.70, while the BSE Sensex lost 117 points, or 0.16%, to end at 74,243.34.
Markets initially rallied after the RBI held the repo rate at 5.25%. However, sentiment reversed in afternoon trade after the central bank cut its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% and raised its inflation projection to 5.1%, citing persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia and elevated crude oil prices.
Among sectors, Nifty Media led gains with a rise of 3.48%, while Pharma and FMCG stocks provided defensive support. On the downside, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT declined 1.60% and 0.99%, respectively. Selling pressure intensified in Wipro, which fell nearly 4% following post-buyback liquidation.
Market breadth remained slightly negative, with 1,623 stocks advancing against 1,694 declines.
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