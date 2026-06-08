Stock recommendations for 8 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended Friday's volatile session marginally lower as early gains sparked by the Reserve Bank of India's policy announcement gave way to profit-booking. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 49.85 points, or 0.21%, to close at 23,366.70, while the BSE Sensex lost 117 points, or 0.16%, to end at 74,243.34.
Stock market recap: Indian equities ended Friday's volatile session marginally lower as early gains sparked by the Reserve Bank of India's policy announcement gave way to profit-booking. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 49.85 points, or 0.21%, to close at 23,366.70, while the BSE Sensex lost 117 points, or 0.16%, to end at 74,243.34.
Markets initially rallied after the RBI held the repo rate at 5.25%. However, sentiment reversed in afternoon trade after the central bank cut its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% and raised its inflation projection to 5.1%, citing persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia and elevated crude oil prices.
Markets initially rallied after the RBI held the repo rate at 5.25%. However, sentiment reversed in afternoon trade after the central bank cut its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% and raised its inflation projection to 5.1%, citing persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia and elevated crude oil prices.
Among sectors, Nifty Media led gains with a rise of 3.48%, while Pharma and FMCG stocks provided defensive support. On the downside, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT declined 1.60% and 0.99%, respectively. Selling pressure intensified in Wipro, which fell nearly 4% following post-buyback liquidation.
Market breadth remained slightly negative, with 1,623 stocks advancing against 1,694 declines.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (current price: ₹42)
- Why it’s recommended: Strategic supplier of coking coal, strong demand from steel industry, government-owned enterprise support, large coal reserve base, beneficiary of domestic steel growth, import substitution opportunity, strategic importance to energy security, established mining infrastructure, potential production growth opportunities, beneficiary of infrastructure expansion, strong linkage with core industries, demand visibility from steel sector, operational improvement potential, resource-backed business model, and potential policy support for domestic coal.
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹45.09, volume: ₹208.90
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on steel industry demand, coking coal price volatility, environmental and regulatory risks, mining operation disruptions, land acquisition challenges, labor-related issues, PSU-related operational constraints, rising production costs, safety and compliance risks, dependence on government policies, geological and reserve quality risks, project execution delays, competition from imported coal, ESG-related investment concerns, and earnings linked to commodity cycles.
- Buy: ₹41–42
- Target price: ₹52 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹37.8
Buy: Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (current price: ₹74)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong retail-focused lending model, diversified loan portfolio, strong presence in underserved segments, growing deposit franchise, improving CASA ratio, healthy loan growth potential, expanding branch network, focus on secured lending, improving asset quality trends, beneficiary of financial inclusion growth, strong microfinance experience, increasing retail deposit base, digital banking initiatives, scalable business model, and attractive valuation relative to peers.
- Key metrics: P/E:80.07, 52-week high: ₹74.60, volume: ₹92.43 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup base breakout
- Risk factors: Higher exposure to retail credit risk, economic slowdown affecting collections, asset quality deterioration risk, dependence on interest rate cycle, margin pressure from rising deposit costs, competition from banks and NBFCs, regulatory risks for small finance banks, slower CASA growth risk, credit cost volatility, exposure to unsecured borrower segments, geographic concentration risk, liquidity and funding risks, technology and cybersecurity risks, collection efficiency challenges, and valuation re-rating may take time.
- Buy at: ₹73–74
- Target price: ₹85 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹69.5
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities ended marginally lower on Friday after a volatile session, with the Nifty 50 slipping 49.85 points, or 0.21%, to close at 23,366.70. The index traded in a wide 23,282.65–23,516.35 range before coming under pressure in the second half of the day as weakness in heavyweight IT and metal stocks weighed on sentiment.
Among sectors, Nifty Media was the standout performer, rising 3.48%, while FMCG, Pharma, PSU Banks, Realty and Healthcare indices also ended in positive territory. Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were the biggest laggards, falling 0.99% and 1.60%, respectively, amid profit-booking and sector-specific weakness. Market breadth remained slightly negative, with 1,623 stocks advancing against 1,694 declines, while 94 stocks were unchanged, pointing to a mixed undertone beneath the benchmark's modest decline. Private banks and financial services stocks closed higher.
From a technical perspective, the Nifty formed a small bearish candle on the daily chart. The index recovered sharply from intraday lows but encountered selling pressure at higher levels, suggesting investors continue to use rallies to trim positions.
Momentum indicators also point to a cautious near-term outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 40-41, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating subdued momentum. The MACD remains in negative territory, with both the MACD and signal lines below zero. While the histogram has narrowed slightly, signalling a moderation in downside momentum, a clear bullish reversal signal has yet to emerge.
The index found strong support near the key 23,150 level, underscoring continued buying interest at lower levels. Holding above this zone keeps the near-term structure intact and leaves room for further upside. However, a decisive break below the 23,100-23,150 support band could weaken sentiment and open the door to a decline toward 22,700.
On the upside, the 50-day moving average at 23,700 remains a key hurdle. A sustained close above that level would improve sentiment, strengthen bullish momentum and potentially pave the way for a move toward 24,000 over the medium term.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Bank Nifty bucked the broader market weakness on Friday, ending a volatile session 188.40 points, or 0.35%, higher at 54,496.25. The index swung sharply during the day, trading between a low of 54,140.60 and a high of 54,865.50 after the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged.
Among constituents, Yes Bank led the gainers with a 2.72% rise, followed by Canara Bank (+2.46%), Axis Bank (+1.60%), Federal Bank (+1.57%) and Punjab National Bank (+1.26%). ICICI Bank also contributed positively, advancing 0.74%. However, gains were capped by profit-booking in key private-sector lenders, with Kotak Mahindra Bank declining 1.19% and index heavyweight HDFC Bank falling 0.80%.
The index extended its recent recovery phase, with price action over the past few sessions suggesting a gradual transition from a corrective trend to consolidation with a positive bias. Despite the rebound, Bank Nifty remains in a broader consolidation phase following the sharp decline seen in March.
Momentum indicators point to an improving technical setup. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 50 after crossing above its signal line and moving out of the neutral-to-weak zone, indicating strengthening buying momentum. The MACD has also turned positive, with the MACD line crossing above the signal line and the histogram moving into positive territory. The crossover suggests bearish pressure has eased and momentum is gradually improving.
On the downside, the 53,000-52,800 zone remains a critical support area and will be closely watched for signs of trend continuation. A sustained break below this range could intensify selling pressure and raise the risk of a decline toward 51,500.
On the upside, the 55,300-55,500 zone remains a key hurdle. A decisive move above this range would strengthen the near-term technical structure, improve sentiment and potentially signal a return of stronger buying interest.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.