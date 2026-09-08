Stock recommendations for 8 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark equity indices had a subdued session on Monday, 7 September, as escalating tensions in West Asia pushed crude oil prices higher and stronger-than-expected US jobs growth increased bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike next week, prompting investors to shun riskier assets.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.57% to 23,779, extending its losing streak to four sessions, while the Sensex declined 0.5% to 76,132. Both indices touched their lowest levels since 24 July during the session.
Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.46% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 ending flat.
Technology stocks led the decline after the stronger US jobs data boosted expectations of a September rate hike. Higher US rates could constrain client spending, hurting Indian IT firms that derive a significant share of revenue from the US.
Brent crude touched a six-week high, nearing $97 a barrel, as the US and Tehran reportedly carried out their biggest exchange of tanker attacks yet. Inflation concerns pushed bond yields higher across Europe and Asia.