Stock recommendations for 9 November from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators reinforce the bullish breakout. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumped to 74.57, well above its average of 48.69, taking it into overbought territory. This reflects strong upward momentum but also raises the possibility of a short-term pause. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line, at 472.56, is above both its signal line at 367.17 and the zero line. The positive histogram has also widened to 105.39, pointing to strengthening momentum. The index is now trading above all key simple moving averages (SMAs), while the 21-day SMA is turning upwards towards the 50-day SMA. With the 100-day SMA above the 200-day SMA, the broader moving-average setup also favours a buy-on-dips approach.