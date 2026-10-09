Stock recommendations for 9 October from MarketSmith India

The RSI stood at 36.45, below its average line of 37.84 and approaching oversold territory, signalling weak momentum without yet indicating an extreme condition. The MACD remained firmly below zero, with the MACD line at -629.31 below the signal line at -586.41. The negative histogram of -42.90 confirms that bearish momentum remains intact, although its relatively modest size suggests selling pressure is not accelerating sharply. No bullish divergence is visible. A sustained move in RSI above 40, alongside a bullish MACD crossover, would point to improving short-term momentum.