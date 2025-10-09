Stock recommendations for 9 October from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 paused after four consecutive sessions of gains, closing marginally lower yet maintaining its strength above all key moving averages, indicating no signs of weakness. The index now faces immediate resistance near 25,200, followed by a crucial hurdle at 25,500. A decisive breakout and close above this zone could further fuel bullish momentum, paving the way for an advance toward 25,650–25,700. On the downside, 24,900–24,800 acts as a strong support, where buying interest is expected to emerge on any short-term dips, keeping the overall trend firmly positive.