Stock recommendations for 9 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities suffered a broad-based selloff on Thursday, 8 October, as surging crude prices, a weaker rupee and the RBI’s hawkish turn kept investors on edge. The Nifty 50 fell 371.25 points, or 1.64%, to 22,231.80, after hitting a fresh 52-week low of 22,179.90 during the session. The Sensex dropped 1,045.46 points, or 1.44%, to 71,593.24.