Stock recommendations for 9 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities extended their losses for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as crude oil prices surged past $98 per barrel, deepening concerns about inflation and import costs.
Nifty 50 fell 144.05 points, or 0.61%, to close at 23,635.10, while Sensex dropped 541.32 points, or 0.71%, to settle at 75,591.49. Brent crude's sharp rise came after a proposed Iran-Oman arrangement to manage the Strait of Hormuz shipping failed to ease supply concerns, keeping West Asia tensions in focus.