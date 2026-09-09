Stock recommendations for 9 September from MarketSmith India

The daily price action reinforces a weakening near-term structure. The index has broken below its rising trendline that had guided the recovery since the April lows, indicating that the sequence of higher lows has been disrupted. Price has also slipped below the cluster of key short- and medium-term moving averages, while remaining well below the long-term moving average, keeping the broader technical bias cautious. Momentum indicators further validate the deterioration: the RSI has fallen sharply to 30.88, approaching oversold territory and remaining below its signal average of 42.97. While this increases the chance of a short-term technical rebound, evidence of a momentum reversal remains limited. Meanwhile, the MACD remains negative, with the MACD line below the signal line and the histogram negative, confirming strengthening bearish momentum.