Stock recommendations for today—from MarketSmith India

The index rebounded sharply without breaching the previous day’s low, highlighting resilience at lower levels. In the near term, it faces a crucial support zone at 24,350-24,300, with a breach below this band likely to accelerate declines toward 200-DMA at 24,070. On the upside, 24,700, coinciding with the 100-DMA, remains the key resistance. As long as the index trades below this threshold, the overall bias is expected to stay weak. Any pullbacks should be viewed as opportunities to sell on the rise rather than initiate fresh long positions.