Here are three stocks to buy, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader, for Friday, 28 March.

• Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd: Buy above ₹1,680 and dips to ₹1,600 | Stop loss ₹1,570 | Target ₹1,880-2,025

• Time Technoplast Ltd: Buy above ₹430 and dips to ₹400 | Stop loss ₹390 | Target ₹475-510

• Garware Technical Fibres Ltd: Buy above ₹945 and dips near ₹890 | Stop loss ₹870 | Target ₹1,025-1,065

These three stocks from the mid- and small-cap space can be tracked for the next three months.

Here's the detailed analysis for the three stocks recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The hospital chain, now known as Narayana Health, is a prominent player in the Indian healthcare sector, specializing in affordable and high-quality medical services. The company’s strategic expansion plans, including the addition of new facilities and the enhancement of existing ones, position it well for future growth. With a strong commitment to social responsibility and a patient-centric approach, Narayana Health continues to be a leader in the healthcare industry. Its robust financial performance and innovative strategies make it an attractive prospect for long-term investors.

The trends in this counter have been quite interesting as the stock spent some time in consolidation from September 2024 to February 2025, highlighting a lack of clarity, but the bullish hopes were not giving up. This can be observed from the charts where the Ichimoku cloud has been arresting the small profit bookings that were emerging on a consistent basis. The lack of clarity persisted as no trend was emerging at the moment.

The trends began to unfold as the lower end of the market began gaining a firmer footing to hold back the bearish bias. By the end of January, a more bullish resolve managed to push the prices higher, and the last few days clearly showed signs of some resolute new-found bullishness that can unfold. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding consistently above the 60 level, the possibility of continued upward traction is very much on the cards.

View Full Image The charts shows that the Ichimoku cloud has been arresting the small profit bookings.

Overall, there has been some steady buying between the TS and KS bands, hinting at some continued upward traction in the next few months. Looking at the possibility of moving towards 2025 and any addition towards 1,600 levels can be considered as a dip buy opportunity. Any move beneath 1,570 should be treated as a negation of the upward journey.

Time Technoplast: It is a leading manufacturer of polymer-based products, specializing in industrial packaging, lifestyle products, and composite cylinders. The company has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance, with steady revenue growth and improving profitability. In Q3 FY25, Time Technoplast reported a 14.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in revenue, reaching ₹720 crore. The net profit surged by 40.7% y-o-y, amounting to ₹49 crore. This growth was driven by strong demand across its product segments, particularly in industrial packaging and composite cylinders.

View Full Image The renewed revival seen lately brought back the bullish interest in this counter once again.

After being a multi-bagger in 2024, the stock witnessed some profit booking that dragged the prices lower quite swiftly, highlighting the constant profit booking kept a lid on the prices. Looking at the charts, we note that the fall that we witnessed brought the prices lower towards the cloud support region in February. As the market remained uncertain the prices spent time in consolidation. After the dips seen in the last few weeks, the renewed revival seen lately brought back the bullish interest in this counter once again.

The sharp upside seen in the last few days clearly indicates that the buying interest emerging at lower levels can help the prices sustain the upward bounce. The RSI as seen on the higher timeframe charts is clearly highlighting that we can consider going long in this counter at current levels and look for some upward bounce in the next few days.

Garware Technical Fibres: It is a leader in the technical textiles industry, specializing in innovative solutions for aquaculture, sports, and industrial applications. The company has consistently delivered strong financial performance, driven by its focus on research and development and its ability to cater to niche markets.

In Q3 FY25, Garware Technical Fibres reported a 10% y-o-y growth in revenue, reaching ₹350.72 crore. The net profit for the quarter stood at ₹47.77 crore, reflecting a 15.96% y-o-y increase. The company maintained a healthy Ebitda margin of 24.05%, showcasing operational efficiency. Sequentially, the company demonstrated resilience, with stable performance across its product segments, particularly in technical textiles and aquaculture solutions.

View Full Image This stock has found some positive traction post it quarterly numbers.

Ever since the start of 2024, the stock has shown some tremendous revival from the pullback that it witnessed. In the last few weeks, the bullish momentum seen in this counter has once again reiterated that the trends have clearly stepped up the bullish participation. This stock has found some positive traction ahead of its quarterly numbers. With the Q4 numbers expected in the next few days, this counter can be tracked as the momentum is showing some steady resolve to move higher.

In the last few months, we have observed that the prices are forming higher lows, indicating that the trends are very much in control, and the formation of long-body bullish candles is a signal that there is a steady demand emerging, and we can consider looking at this counter for the short term. With the volatile market scenario unfolding, one can look at buying at current levels and also on a decline towards ₹850 with a stop below ₹820 for a rise towards ₹1,025-1,065 within the next three months.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.