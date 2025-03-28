In the last few months, we have observed that the prices are forming higher lows, indicating that the trends are very much in control, and the formation of long-body bullish candles is a signal that there is a steady demand emerging, and we can consider looking at this counter for the short term. With the volatile market scenario unfolding, one can look at buying at current levels and also on a decline towards ₹850 with a stop below ₹820 for a rise towards ₹1,025-1,065 within the next three months.