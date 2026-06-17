Stock recommendations for 17 June from MarketSmith India

The index ended the session above its 50-DMA, indicating an improvement in near-term market sentiment and a gradual strengthening of the recovery trend. However, the index continued to encounter selling pressure near the psychologically significant 24,000 mark, highlighting the need for stronger follow-through buying to sustain the upward move. A decisive breakout and sustained close above 24,000 would strengthen the bullish setup and could pave the way for an extension of the rally toward 24,350-24,600 in the coming sessions. Conversely, any inability to maintain levels above 23,800 may weaken the recent positive momentum and increase the likelihood of a corrective move towards 23,600-23,300.