Stock recommendations for 17 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: The bull run on Dalal Street continued for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, as investors cheered the preliminary US-Iran peace framework and the planned reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This significant geopolitical development triggered a steep decline in global crude oil prices, alleviating structural domestic inflation fears and revitalizing risk appetite.
Supported by renewed foreign fund inflows, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.57% (+135.25 points) to settle at 23,989.15, touching an intraday high of 24,002.60. The Sensex mirrored this strength, consistently holding above its previous closing levels to finish comfortably in the green. The day's market breadth remained decisively positive, with the overall advance-decline ratio standing at 1,956 gainers against 1,356 decliners.
Sectoral rotation steered the rally; the Nifty Realty led the gainers with a 2.26% surge, accompanied by robust buying in the Nifty IT (+1.78%) and FMCG (+1.22%). Conversely, profit-booking dragged down commodity-linked sectors, keeping the Nifty Metal (-1.55%) under pressure.