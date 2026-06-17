Stock recommendations for 17 June from MarketSmith India

Supported by renewed foreign fund inflows, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.57% (+135.25 points) to settle at 23,989.15, touching an intraday high of 24,002.60. The Sensex mirrored this strength, consistently holding above its previous closing levels to finish comfortably in the green. The day's market breadth remained decisively positive, with the overall advance-decline ratio standing at 1,956 gainers against 1,356 decliners.