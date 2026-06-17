Stock recommendations for 17 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: The bull run on Dalal Street continued for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, as investors cheered the preliminary US-Iran peace framework and the planned reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This significant geopolitical development triggered a steep decline in global crude oil prices, alleviating structural domestic inflation fears and revitalizing risk appetite.
Stock market update: The bull run on Dalal Street continued for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, as investors cheered the preliminary US-Iran peace framework and the planned reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. This significant geopolitical development triggered a steep decline in global crude oil prices, alleviating structural domestic inflation fears and revitalizing risk appetite.
Supported by renewed foreign fund inflows, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.57% (+135.25 points) to settle at 23,989.15, touching an intraday high of 24,002.60. The Sensex mirrored this strength, consistently holding above its previous closing levels to finish comfortably in the green. The day's market breadth remained decisively positive, with the overall advance-decline ratio standing at 1,956 gainers against 1,356 decliners.
Supported by renewed foreign fund inflows, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.57% (+135.25 points) to settle at 23,989.15, touching an intraday high of 24,002.60. The Sensex mirrored this strength, consistently holding above its previous closing levels to finish comfortably in the green. The day's market breadth remained decisively positive, with the overall advance-decline ratio standing at 1,956 gainers against 1,356 decliners.
Sectoral rotation steered the rally; the Nifty Realty led the gainers with a 2.26% surge, accompanied by robust buying in the Nifty IT (+1.78%) and FMCG (+1.22%). Conversely, profit-booking dragged down commodity-linked sectors, keeping the Nifty Metal (-1.55%) under pressure.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Bandhan Bank Ltd (current price: ₹217)
Why it’s recommended: Strong retail-focused banking model, large customer base in underserved markets, strong deposit growth potential, expanding retail loan portfolio, beneficiary of financial inclusion trend, improving diversification beyond microfinance, growing CASA franchise, strong branch network, improving operational efficiency, healthy capital adequacy, digital banking initiatives, strong brand in eastern India, opportunity to improve asset quality, attractive valuation versus peers, and long-term growth runway.
Key metrics: P/E: 27.77 | 52-week high: ₹218.13 | Volume: ₹315.20
Technical analysis: Flat base breakout
Risk factors: High exposure to microfinance segment, asset quality deterioration risk, collection challenges during downturns, geographic concentration risk, credit cost volatility, regulatory risks in microfinance, margin pressure from deposit costs, intense competition in retail banking, economic slowdown affecting borrowers, slower recovery in stressed loans, dependence on rural and semi-urban demand, CASA growth challenges, technology and cybersecurity risks, earnings volatility from provisioning, and valuation dependent on asset quality improvement.
Buy: ₹215–218
Target price: ₹250 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹203
Buy: Siemens Energy India Ltd (current price: ₹3,608)
Why it’s recommended: Strong parentage of Siemens Group, beneficiary of power sector capex, exposure to energy transition themes, strong presence in transmission equipment, beneficiary of grid modernization, growing renewable energy opportunities, strong technology and engineering expertise, healthy order book visibility, exposure to power infrastructure projects, high entry barriers in energy equipment, beneficiary of rising electricity demand, strong brand and execution capabilities, opportunities in HVDC and grid solutions, long-term growth from energy investments, and potential export opportunities.
Key metrics: P/E: 93.79 | 52-week high: ₹3,968.00 | Volume: ₹151.44 crore
Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA
Risk factors: Dependence on power sector spending, project execution delays, order inflow volatility, high competition in power equipment, regulatory and policy risks, margin pressure from input costs, working capital intensive projects, dependence on government infrastructure spending, delays in customer approvals, cyclical nature of capital goods sector, technology disruption risks, economic slowdown affecting investments, supply chain disruptions, currency fluctuation impact, and valuation risk after sharp re-rating.
Buy at: ₹3,572-3,626
Target price: ₹4,080 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹3,370
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 16 June
Indian equities ended higher on 16 June, with the Nifty 50 gaining 135.25 points (+0.57%) to close at 23,989.15, after touching an intraday high of 24,002.60, while the Sensex also finished in positive territory amid broad-based buying in select large-cap sectors. Market breadth remained constructive, with 1,956 stocks advancing against 1,356 stocks declining, while 104 shares remained unchanged, reflecting a healthy risk-on sentiment across the broader market.
On the sectoral front, Realty (+2.26%), IT (+1.78%), Media (+1.40%), Consumer Durables (+1.28%), FMCG (+1.22%), and Oil & Gas (+1.02%) led the gains, supported by strong buying interest in consumption- and technology-linked counters. Financials also contributed positively, with the Nifty Financial Services and Private Banks ending in the green. On the other hand, Metals (-1.55%) emerged as the key laggard, while Auto, Pharma, Healthcare, and PSU Banks saw mild profit-booking.
The Nifty 50 ended the session at 23,989.15, gaining 0.57%, but once again struggled to sustain above the psychologically important 24,000 mark, highlighting persistent selling pressure at higher levels. From a price-action perspective, the index formed another positive candle and extended its recent rebound from mid-June lows, indicating improving short-term sentiment.
However, the inability to decisively close above 24,000 suggests bullish momentum remains tentative, and market participants continue to book profits near this zone. Momentum indicators have turned constructive. The RSI rose sharply to around 59 and crossed above its signal average, reflecting improving momentum and a shift in favour of buyers. Importantly, the indicator remains below overbought territory, leaving room for further upside if buying interest persists. Meanwhile, the MACD has generated a bullish crossover, with the histogram turning positive and expanding, signalling strengthening upward momentum after a prolonged consolidation phase.
The index ended the session above its 50-DMA, indicating an improvement in near-term market sentiment and a gradual strengthening of the recovery trend. However, the index continued to encounter selling pressure near the psychologically significant 24,000 mark, highlighting the need for stronger follow-through buying to sustain the upward move. A decisive breakout and sustained close above 24,000 would strengthen the bullish setup and could pave the way for an extension of the rally toward 24,350-24,600 in the coming sessions. Conversely, any inability to maintain levels above 23,800 may weaken the recent positive momentum and increase the likelihood of a corrective move towards 23,600-23,300.
How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
The Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 57,320.10 and witnessed a steady buying interest throughout the session. The index touched an intraday high of 57,399.70, slipped marginally to a low of 57,076.25, and eventually settled at 57,297.15, gaining 98.35 points (+0.17%). The ability to close near the day’s high after testing lower levels indicates that buyers remained active on dips and prevented meaningful profit-booking.
Importantly, the index has now reclaimed and closed above its long-term 200- DMA (57,000.88), a development that strengthens the medium-term technical structure. The recent sequence of higher lows, coupled with a breakout above the short-term consolidation zone, suggests the emergence of a bullish continuation pattern. Sustained participation from heavyweight banking constituents is helping improve broader market sentiment and indicates a gradual shift in favour of bulls.
From an indicator perspective, momentum has strengthened considerably. The RSI (14) stands at 67.72, comfortably above the neutral 50 mark and approaching the overbought region, reflecting improving bullish momentum without yet signalling excessive froth. The RSI has also moved above its signal average, confirming strengthening price momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line and the histogram expanding positively, indicating increasing upside traction.
The recent bullish crossover remains intact, supporting the continuation of the ongoing recovery phase. The combination of rising RSI, positive MACD histogram expansion, and improving moving-average alignment suggests that trend strength is building rather than weakening. Although, short-term pullbacks cannot be ruled out after the sharp recovery seen in recent sessions.
On the price structure, immediate support is near 57,000, coinciding with the 200-day moving average and now acting as a crucial trend-defining level. Below this, stronger support is visible around 56,500-56,300, followed by 55,800. On the upside, immediate resistance is near 57,500-57,700, while a decisive breakout above this zone could open the path toward 58,200-58,500 in the coming sessions.
The technical setup remains constructive as long as the index remains above 57,000. Improving market breadth, easing volatility, and expectations of stable domestic liquidity conditions continue to support banking stocks. If global risk sentiment remains favourable and heavyweight financial stocks maintain leadership, the Nifty Bank is likely to extend its recovery trajectory, with dips expected to attract fresh buying interest.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.