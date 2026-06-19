Stock recommendations for 19 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian benchmark indices gained for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, navigating an early tug-of-war between competing global cues.
Broader sentiment was strongly supported by a sharp drop in Brent crude prices to around $75.9 per barrel following a interim US-Iran peace agreement, which helped offset a hawkish policy stance from the US Federal Reserve. Rebounding from initial lows,
BSE Sensex closed 254 points higher at 77,410, while NSE Nifty 50 advanced 82 points to settle at 24,168. Sectoral trends revealed strong rotational buying, with Banking, Healthcare, and Real Estate spearheading the late-stage recovery. Stocks such as Max Healthcare, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank emerged as key pillars of support.
Conversely, the technology sector faced sustained profit-booking, acting as the primary laggard. Market breadth remained firmly positive, displaying a healthy advance-decline ratio with 1,897 advancing stocks against 1,349 declines. Mechanically, the index validated its short-term bullish trend by holding comfortably above its 20- and 50-day exponential moving averages, positioning the psychological 24,000 zone as a vital support level for the upcoming sessions.