Stock recommendations for 19 June from MarketSmith India

From a technical perspective, immediate support is around 57,600–57,500, followed by a stronger support zone near 57,000–57,050, where the 200 DMA is currently positioned. On the upside, 58,000–58,100 remains the first resistance band, while a decisive breakout above this zone could open the path towards 58,500 and subsequently 59,000. The technical structure has improved considerably after reclaiming key moving averages, and momentum indicators are aligned in favour of the bulls. Supporting macro cues such as stable domestic liquidity, resilience in financial stocks, and improving risk appetite could continue to aid sentiment. If the index remains above the 200 DMA, the broader bias is likely to remain positive, with buy-on-dips emerging as the preferred strategy in the near term.